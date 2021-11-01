2019 Nano PLC Market New Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges and Global Forecast to 2027 – Crouzet Automatismes, EZAutomation Australia, General Electric, IDEC Corporation

The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making. Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.

A nano programmable logic controller (PLC) offer economical solutions to basic control needs for simple machines ranging from simple control timing and logic to relay replacement. Integrated I/O & communication, compact packaging and ease of usage make these controllers an ideal choice for applications such as security systems, conveyor automation, building and parking lot lighting and others. The nano PLC perform functions such as data gathering, monitoring devices, supervisory control and various other process parameters of programs through communicating with other computer equipment or controllers.

The nano PLC market is anticipated to grow owing to driving factors such as the growing home automation market, rising demand for compact automation and increase in adoption of IoT in various industries. However, the huge capital investment involved in installation of nano PLC is expected to hinder the market growth.

Some of the Major Players In Nano PLC Market:

Crouzet Automatismes

EZAutomation Australia Pty Ltd. (AVG Automation)

General Electric

IDEC Corporation

KEYENCE CORPORATION

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

The global Nano PLC market is segmented on the basis of type, component and industry vertical. Based on type, the market is segmented as fixed nano PLC and modular nano PLCs. Further, based on component, the market is divided into hardware and software. Hardware is further sub segmented by processor, power supply, input/output (I/O) and others. Furthermore, on basis of industry vertical, market is segmented as energy & power, automotive, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, metals & mining and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Nano PLC Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Nano PLC market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

