4k Display Resolution Market 2019 to Expand at a CAGR of 23.1% by 2023: Analysis by Top Manufacturers, Product Type, Focused Application

4k Display Resolution Market Segmentation by Major Players:

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Display Co., Ltd.,Toshiba Corporation ,Panasonic Corporation,Sony Corporation ,Sharp Corporation ,Innolux Corporation,Haier Group Corporation ,Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hisense Group,BOE Technology Group,AU Optronics.

Overview of 4k Display Resolution Market Report:

The 4K display resolution market was estimated at USD 30.73 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 110.43 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 23.1% over the forecast period (2019 – 2023). The scope of the report is limited to 4K display panels used in various products, such as monitors, smart TVs, smartphones and others. 4K display products, such as 4K UHD and 4K OLED TVs were not considered for market sizing and projections.

The significant growth of the 4K display resolution market exhibits the changing consumer preferences, with respect to display monitors. There is an increasing demand for computers and TV displays having 4K resolution technology, since this technology is expected to upgrade the television viewing experience of consumers by providing them with video quality that is twice as good as HD and four times that of normal televisions. The highly defined resolution of 4000 pixels serves as its basic quality, which is also driving the demand for 4K displays in the global market. Furthermore, proliferation of tablets, coupled with smartphone with quality resolution screen, has also increased the adoption rate of 4K displays.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market Over the Forecast Period

While, the market landscape for smart TVs is dominated by the North American, Japanese, and Korean players, the 4K TV market is dominated by Chinese players, such as Hisense, Chang Hong, and Seiki Corporation. Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan also represent a significant share of the 4K TV market with players, such as Samsung, LG, and Sony. The burgeoning middle-class population and falling unit prices of these 4K TVs in the region have been instrumental in driving the 4K resolution market. The regional players have made partnerships with internationally renowned companies to capture a greater market share. For instance, Hisense has partnered with Amazon by incorporating Alexa into its 4K TVs, while LG announced select 2019 TVs would include a built-in Google Assistant in its 4K TVs to accept voice commands from the remote. These strategies were aimed at enhancing their product capabilities and brand image in the domestic, as well as international markets. The increasing sales of consumer electronics, growing demand for digital signage in media and advertising and rising demand for head-up 4K displays in the automotive segment have contributed to the growth of the Chinese display market. The growing demand for consumer electronics, coupled with the trend of digitalization across Japan and India, are also expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the 4K display resolution market.

Media and Entertainment to Witness Fastest Growth Rate

The entertainment & media industry is one of the primary executioners of 4k technology, owing to various factors, such as better gaming experience and enriched entertainment opportunities. Companies, such as Samsung, are expected to deploy 4K LED movie screens. Many countries, such as India, have elaborate plans to expand 4k movie screens to about 3000 in total by partnering with Sony Corporation. Furthermore, major console manufacturers, like Microsoft and Sony, have released 4K-enabled consoles to offer a more immersive and advanced gaming experience, which is expected to aid the sales of 4K TVs and monitors. Further, 4K Ultra HD (UHD) as a home entertainment setup, has planted its stake in the market, but has not yet reached optimal levels of market adoption, due to high costs associated with the technology, and limited availability of 4K content.

Greater Demand for High-resolution Display Products

A significant rise in premium consumer electronics market in emerging countries, such as China, India, and Brazil, is favouring the conditions for 4K display resolution market. The growing demand for premium products with high-resolution displays in these countries is expected to be fuelled by factors, such as the existence of a substantial market in the TV segment and promotional campaigns by market players for their target audience. Furthermore, price flexibility, owing to existing competition, growing GDP leading to a rise in disposable income, and an increasing number of early adopters, are also aiding the TV adoption rate in these countries. Moreover, changing consumer preferences over traditional displays, owing to the high adoption of advanced technologies in filming, is driving consumers to prefer high-resolution display products. Integration of augmented reality and virtual reality into mobiles, tablets, and PCs are impacting the market as they demand high-resolution content. Moreover, the increase in average smartphone screen is propelling the demand for high-resolution displays, which is also expected to impact the 4K display market significantly.

