Airline Ancillary Services Market projected to register 18.5% CAGR to 2027 The Emirates, United Airlines, American Airlines, KLM, Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Alaska Airlines, Ryanair DAC, Qantas Airways, easyJet Airline

The global airline ancillary services market accounted to US$92.89 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$412.86 Bn by 2027.

North America was the leading geographic airline ancillary service market and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Higher concentration of Full-Service Carriers in the countries like U.S and Canada is expected to fuel airline ancillary services market in this region.

Airlines ancillary deals with generating revenue from non-ticket sources such as baggage charges, onboard food, subscription to premium services, extra amenities, the sale of travel retail services, etc. Air Ancillary Services market is expected to rise attributed to increasing in-flight connectivity solutions. Airline operators are enhancing wireless architecture for providing better entertainment options for all the onboard passengers. On the other hand, growing acceptance of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) may hinder the growth of Airline Ancillary Services market.

Leading key players :-

• United Airlines, Inc.

• Delta Airlines, Inc.

• American Airlines

• Southwest Airlines

• Air France/KLM

• Ryanair DAC

• EasyJet PLC

• Deutsche Lufthansa AG

• Qantas Airways Ltd

• The Emirates Group

An off-the-shelf report on Airline Ancillary Services Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/

application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc.

followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

The Airline Ancillary Services Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

As leading companies in Airline Ancillary Services Market continues to broaden their addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world. Various companies in the value chain are acquiring other local players and operating through joint ventures with retailers in the market to maintain their position in market and provide efficient solutions to its customers.

Airline Ancillary Services Market Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Airline Ancillary Services Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2017 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

