Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Drugs Market Set For Rapid Growth And Trend, By 2023

The Global Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Drugs Market was valued at $160,269 thousand in 2016, and is estimated to reach $206,675 thousand by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2017 to 2023.

Aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage is a kind of stroke, which is caused by bleeding in the subarachnoid space of the brain. The major reasons for aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage include brain aneurysm, arteriovenous malformation, or head injury. Change in lifestyles such as smoking and alcohol consumption increase the risk for aSAH, as well as rise in geriatric population are the major factors that contribute to the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in prevalence of hypertension, and stroke further boost the market growth. However, the associated side effects of the drugs are expected to impede the market growth. In addition, a need to create awareness about the optimal diagnosis and treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, owing to rise in awareness about the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage in the healthcare industry and surge in expenditures in emerging markets (such as India and China) to cater to the unmet medical needs.

The major Key Players Are:

Arbor Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.)

Mylan N.V.

Orexo AB

Pfizer Inc.

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Pharmaxis, Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Cephalon, Inc.)

Opioid analgesics generated the maximum revenue, accounting for more than two-fifths share of the global aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage drugs market in 2016. The calcium channel blockers segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, owing to their ability to reduce the risk of brain damage.

Key Findings of the Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Drugs Market:

The opioid analgesics segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

The anticonvulsants segment contributed nearly one-fourth share of the global aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage drugs market in 2016.

The stool softeners segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Germany and France are the major shareholders, which collectively accounted for more than one-third share of the European aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage drugs market in 2016.

Japan is the major shareholder, accounting for more than one-third share of the Asia-Pacific aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage drugs market in 2016.

