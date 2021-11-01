Antiplatelet Drugs Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2017 – 2025

Antiplatelet drugs are wrongly referred to as the blood thinning drugs. They don’t thin the blood but instead interfere with the important process by which blood clots. Antiplatelet agent normally decrease the clumping of blood cells thereby decreasing the potentially harmful blood clots. People who are at high risk of heart disease when given antiplatelet agents, their risks of strokes and heart attacks can be avoided.

Antiplatelet agents are widely used in patients having heart attacks as most of the heart attacks are caused by clots in the arteries that feed the heart muscle. Moreover, these are also used in patients who undergo surgical procedure such as angioplasty, which is used to unblock an artery through the insertion of a tube called stent.

Antiplatelet Drugs Market: Drivers and Restraints

The antiplatelet drug market is expected to propel during the forecast period owing to the increasing organic and inorganic growth taking place within the industry. Moreover, the market for generic is also at a rise thereby giving a boost to the generic antiplatelet drug manufacturers. The amount of money which the companies are spending towards research and development is also expected to contribute towards the revenue of the antiplatelet drugs market in the future. For instance in February 2017, PLx Pharma announced positive antiplatelet data for its Aspertec drug which was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC). Now researchers are concentrating on analyzing the pharmacodynamics and meta-analyses to determine whether one drug has an edge over other.

Antiplatelet Drugs Market: Segmentation

On the basis of drug type, the antiplatelet drugs market can be segmented as:

Aspirin

Clopidogrel

Ticagrelor

Prasugrel

Dipyridamole

Ticlopidine

Abciximab

Tirofiban

Others

On the basis of application, the antiplatelet drugs market can be segmented as:

Myocardial Infraction

Percutaneous Coronary Interventions

Angioplasty

Arterial Thrombosis

Dental surgeries

Others

On the basis of end user the antiplatelet drugs market can be segment as

Hospitals

Clinic

Emergency Service Centers

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others

Antiplatelet Drugs Market: Overview

Aspirin is a very well-known antiplatelet drug which has been used since a very long time. Along with Aspirin, there are other three drugs which were approved by FDA in the 1990s. Plavix in 1997, Ticlid in 1991 and Aggrenox in 1999. After these set of drugs Effient was approved by the FDA in 2009. Antiplatelet drugs are just one type of medicine used to treat people with stroke and heart attack. The antiplatelet drugs are usually given along with other medication, lifestyle changes and nondrug treatment to keep the heart healthy.

Antiplatelet Drugs Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, Antiplatelet Drugs market has been divided into five regions including North- America, Asia- Pacific, Middle-East & Africa, Latin America and Europe. North America is the dominating region with the number of players initiating clinical trials for the antiplatelet drugs. Moreover, there are many academic universities receiving research grants to develop new product alternatives. For instance, Kengreal, an intravenous antiplatelet drug developed by The Medicines Company received FDA approval. As Asia Pacific is an economically developing country it is expected to spearhead during the forecast period.

Antiplatelet Drugs Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the Antiplatelet Drugs market participants are The Medicines Company, AstraZeneca, The Medicines Company, Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer Pharmaceuticals , Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , Altimed Pharma Inc., Dominion Pharmacal, Alta Laboratories Ltd, Novacap, Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical, Nanjing Pharmaceutical Factory, Sanis Health Inc, Syntex Inc., Hoffmann La Roche, Teva, Sandoz Canada Incorporated, Pharmascience Inc, Nu Pharm Inc and Mylan Pharmaceuticals

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2014

Market Size & Forecast 2015 to 2024

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Value Chain

Antiplatelet Drugs Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Market includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific & Japan

The Middle East and Africa

Report Highlights: