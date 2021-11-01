Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Emerging Trends and Prospects by leading Players- ApplicantStack, Oracle Corporation, iCIMS, Workable Software, Hyrell, Bullhorn, ClearCompany, Greenhouse Software, Jobvite

An applicant tracking system (ATS) manages the recruiting process by collecting and organizing applicant information. These systems are used in the recruiting and hiring of new talent. By using an ATS, recruiters reduce the time spent reading resumes and screening potential applicants. In addition, ATSs assist in posting positions to job boards and communicating with candidates. They store applicant information in a centralized system of record so that candidate information can be retained until relevant information becomes available. They are often implemented by HR departments in order to boost efficiency during the hiring process and simplify the qualification of candidates.

The global applicant tracking system market accounted to US$ 675.3 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 1345.7 Mn by 2025.

Within this market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America holds the largest share of the total market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and IT sector. Worldwide Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Applicant Tracking System industry with a focus on the global market trend. The global market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Hyper Converged Infrastructure players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Companies profiled in this report:

ApplicantStack

Oracle Corporation

iCIMS, Inc.

Workable Software Ltd.

Hyrell

Bullhorn, Inc.

ClearCompany

Greenhouse Software, Inc.

Jobvite Inc.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

SAP SE

4Talent

As leading companies in applicant tracking system market continues to broaden their addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world. Various companies in the value chain are acquiring other local players and operating through joint ventures with retailers in the market to maintain their position in market and provide efficient solutions to its customers.

The study intends to deliver an overview of global applicant tracking system market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it evaluates the present market state of applicant tracking system market and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics affecting the applicant tracking system market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the applicant tracking system market with respect to all geographic regions. Further, the report includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the applicant tracking system market along with their market strategies with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

The overall applicant tracking system market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the applicant tracking system market.

Applicant Tracking System Market Segmentation

On the basis of organizations, the global applicant tracking system market is classified into:

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

On the basis of deployment, the global applicant tracking system market is classified into:

Cloud

On-premises

On the basis of social media integration, the global applicant tracking system market is

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Others

