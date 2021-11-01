Biofertilizers Market anticipates revenue will hit up to 13.3% CAGR by 2023: Including Market Trends, Business Outlook, Future Opportunities | 360 Research Reports

The data collected in the “Global Biofertilizers Market – Segmented by Microorganisms, Crop type and Geography – Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019 – 2023)” report (Sample Copy Here) offers detailed insights on the market dynamic forces to enable informed business decision making and development strategy formulation supported on the opportunities present in the market. Biofertilizers Market report delivers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation, and outlook.

The Global Biofertilizers Market 2019 is bifurcated into multiple segments [Product, Applications, End-Users, and Major Regions]. The global Biofertilizers Market report represents the market’s data in a better-analyzed way by fragmenting the market in several multiple segments product, its end-users, applications, and others of the market segments. A review of the impact of the administrative regulations and policies on the Biofertilizers Market operations is also included in this report. The Biofertilizers Market report offers a complete analysis of competitive dynamics that are modifying and places the patrons ahead of competitors.

Biofertilizers Market Segmentation by Major Players:

NOVOZYMES A/S, RIZOBACTER ARGENTINA S.A, LALLEMAND, INC., NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED, MADRAS FERTILIZERS LIMITED, GUJARAT STATE FERTILIZERS & CHEMICALS LTD., CAMSON BIOTECHNOLOGIES LIMITED, RASHTRIYA CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS LTD., BIOMAX, SYMBORG, AGRI LIFE, KIWA BIO-TECH PRODUCTS GROUP CORPORATION, KRISHAK BHARATI COOPERATIVE, CBF CHINA BIO-FERTILIZER AG

Overview of Biofertilizers Market Report:

The global biofertilizers market is estimated at USD 668.47 million in 2016 and is forecasted to register a CAGR of 13.3% during the period, 2019 to 2023. The key players in the market are also focused on new product launches to cater to wider consumer base and expand the market share in local markets.

Increasing practice of organic farming drives the market

The tremendous growth of the market is backed by an increasing demand for organic food around the world .Organic agriculture is being adopted widely, to reduce the dependence on chemical inputs for food supply. Biological organic fertilizers act as useful supplements for chemical fertilizers, and are therefore popularly adopted for organic farming. The use of biofertilizers is one of the important components in organic agriculture practices around the globe. They are often cost effective and are a renewable source of plant nutrients, to supplement the chemical fertilizers for sustainable agriculture

Grains and cereals dominate the market share

Among the crop application areas, major cereals (rice, wheat, and maize) and minor cereals (barley, oats, millets, and sorghum) comprise around 40% share of the global biological organic fertilizer market. Currently, cereals and grains category provides the maximum demand for biofertilizers, owing to increasing consumer demand due to rising population and decreasing arable land. It has been detected that cereals and grains need considerable amount of biofertilizers for proper growth. Farmers have started to use biofertilizers as a replacement to chemical fertilizers as it helps in sustaining the soil nutrient generation cycle. This development has escalated the demand for biofertilizers, especially for cereal & grain cultivation.

