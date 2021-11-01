Bivalirudin and Desmopressin Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Compound Annual Growth Rate Over the Period 2017-2024

The bivalirudin and desmopressin market has been segmented by use into percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) procedures, percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures and others. Among these segments, the percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures segment is used to reduce adverse cardiovascular diseases. Further, adjunctive antithrombotic and antiplatelet therapies are used during PCI to reduce MACE rates. These factors are anticipated to propel the growth of the bivalirudin and desmopressin market by noteworthy revenue by the end of 2024.

The global market of bivalirudin and desmopressin is anticipated to grow at a significant compound annual growth rate over the period 2017-2024. This can be attributed to increased demand for bivalirudin owing to its applications in the treatment of coronary artery disease and cancer. Likewise, bedtime wetting and nocturia is anticipated to drive the demand for desmopressin in overall Bivalirudin and Desmopressin Market. Futher, the advantages of bivalirudin over the heparin including reduced rates of mortality, cardiovascular mortality and major bleeding events has led to the adoption of bivalirudin as a drug for the treatment of coronary artery disease, thus leading to the expansion of the bivalirudin market. Factors such as these are anticipated to drive the growth of bivalirudin and desmopressin market over the forecast period.

In the regional segment, North America is anticipated to represent the largest market share in terms of revenue in overall bivalirudin and desmopressin market over the forecast period. Followed by North America, the regions of Asia Pacific and Europe are estimated to generate higher compound annual growth in bivalirudin and desmopressin market during forecast period. This can be attributed to the factors such as increasing cases of high blood pressure and other cardiovascular diseases in these regions.

Cardiovascular Diseases and Nocturia to Expand the Market

Factors such as increase in the number of cancer patients, cardiovascular diseases such as coronary artery disease, high blood pressure and stroke combined with increasing number of nocturia cases among elderly men and women are believed to supplement the growth of bivalirudin and desmopressin market in upcoming years.

However, high cost, reluctance to change from existing anti-thrombotic agents and lack of awareness are likely to inhibit the growth of the bivalirudin and desmopressin market in the near future.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the bivalirudin and desmopressin market which includes company profiling of Pfizer Inc., Hainan Shuangcheng Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., AmbioPharm Inc., Abott India Limited, The Medicines Company, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Chengdu Shengnuo Biopharm Co. Ltd. and ScinoPharm Taiwan Ltd.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the bivalirudin and desmopressin market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

