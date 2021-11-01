By 2024, Blockchain Market to surge at 75% CAGR and Hit USD 6 billion

A detailed analysis of the blockchain market is entailed in this research report. The driving forces responsible for propelling the growth graph of this vertical in addition to the regional and competitive trends are mentioned in the study. A comprehensive document comprising details about vital parameters such as the industry ecosystem analysis, market segmentation, and the vendor matrix, the blockchain market report also contains information on the pivotal industry insights for core players to look out for.

The increasing investment by the venture capitalists in the blockchain technology is a major factor propelling the market growth. A glut of investor interest has led to the explosion in the blockchain market space. In 2017, approximately USD 1 billion investment in the blockchain start-ups with more than 185 deals across the globe has been witnessed. The number has significantly increased from the USD 545 million investment with more than 135 deals in 2016. This encourages the development of the cutting-edge technology and accelerates the adoption among the industry verticals.

Providers analysis:

Providers segmentation: The report claims that the providers landscape of the blockchain market is subdivided into –

Infrastructure providers

Application providers

Operators

Important pointers encompassed pertaining to the providers spectrum:

Major details about the providers spectrum are provided in the report.

The study elaborates on the remuneration forecast of each of the providers categories by the end of the anticipated duration.

The market share which each of the providers segments account are mentioned in the study.

Also, the most proliferating trends that the providers spectrum is characterized by are also entailed.

Technology analysis:

Technology segmentation: The report states the technology landscape of the blockchain market to be split into –

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT service

Media & entertainment

Transportation & logistics

Important pointers encompassed pertaining to the technology spectrum:

Substantial details about the technology spectrum are provided in the report.

The study mentions about the valuation estimate of each of the technology categories in detail, by the end of the forecast period.

The market share that each of the technology segments account are mentioned in the study.

The trends that the technology landscape is defined by are also contained in the report.

Regional analysis:

Regional segmentation: The report claims that the regional landscape of the blockchain market is subdivided into –

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Important pointers encompassed pertaining to the regional spectrum:

The report encompasses major details about the regional

The target valuation that each of the sub-segments of the regional landscape will procure by the end of the anticipate period are mentioned in the report.

The market share that these sub-segments held are also entailed in the study.

The global trends that define the regional landscape are discussed in the report.

The growing trend of Initial Coin Offering (ICOs) also supports the blockchain market growth. The blockchain companies started to offer ICOs as the sale of coins & tokens and to raise funds. In 2017, the initial coin offerings have raised more than USD 2 billion with over 250 ICOs across the globe. This token can be subsequently traded on the cryptocurrency exchanges. It provides an early access to the potential blockchain protocols and applications. This is encouraging the investors to invest in ICOs.

The blockchain market research report presents significant information on the methodology deployed to conceptualize the study in question, by means of various primary and secondary sources. The scope of the report and the elements contained in the same with respect to the growth spectrum of the blockchain market has been discussed in the study. Also mentioned in the document are details pertaining to the financial data of the companies profiled in the report, in addition to the currently prevalent price trends of the blockchain market.