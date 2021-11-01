Cloud Collaboration Market 2019-2024 | Product Demand Status, Development, Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities, Forecast to 2024

Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Cloud Collaboration Market 2019-2024

Cloud Collaboration Market research report gives in-depth information on the Business Overview, Policy, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation Data, Market Features, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and other important aspect of the industry.

Cloud Collaboration Market Report 2019

The main objectives of the research report elaborate the overall market overview on Cloud Collaboration market dynamics, historic volume and value, robust market methodology, current & future trends, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, upstream and downstream industry chain, new technological development, cost structure, government policies & regulations, etc.

Scope of the Report:

  • Cloud collaboration is a type of enterprise collaboration that allows employees to work together on documents and other data types, which are stored off-premises and outside of the company firewall. Employees use a cloud-based collaboration platform to share, edit and work together on projects. Cloud collaboration enables two or more people to work on a project at once.

    Key Insights of Cloud Collaboration Market:

    • Complete in-depth analysis of the Cloud Collaboration
    • Important changes in market dynamics.
    • Segmentation analysis of the market.
    • Emerging segments and regional markets.
    • Historical, on-going, and projected market analysis based on volume and esteem.
    • Assessment of niche industry players.
    • Market share analysis.
    • Key strategies of major players

    Market Overview:

  • The Cloud Collaboration market was valued at USD 26.11 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.43%, over the forecast period (2019-2024).
  • Employees across organizations use cloud-based collaboration platform to share and work together on projects at once. Cloud collaboration enables to achieve high productivity with access to real-time data. Cloud collaboration offers high agility to companies and enables easy data sharing among remote and virtual users. With changing business requirements, companies are now looking for services, which offer easy access and increased productivity thereby supporting the growing need for agile support.
  • With increasing automation trends along with the changing mobility, it has become increasingly important for industries to look for solutions that can offer services thereby reducing the overall infrastructure costs.
  • Moreover, businesses adopting mobile services and implementing new policies to increase the employee interaction and ease of use, has become important to provide accessibility to data across multiple end-point devices.
  • These services allow the client and employees to access files and data who are working on offsite locations , which makes operations much more accessible. It also lets users with BYOD (Bring your own device) to take full advantage of accessing the data over the cloud.

    Cloud Collaboration Market Segmentation by Top Key Players:

  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Cisco Systems Inc
  • Oracle Corporation
  • HighQ Solutions
  • IBM Corporation
  • Box Inc.
  • Citrix Systems Inc.
  • Jive Software Inc
  • Mitel Networks Corp
  • Intralinks Holdings Inc.
  • Salesforce.com Inc.
  • Hyperoffice
  • Atlassian Corporation PLC
  • Adobe Systems
  • Zoho Corporation

    Key Market Trends:

    Demand for Enterprise Social Collaboration is on the Rise

    In recent years, enterprise social collaboration(ESC) solutions have been able to connect people around the world effectively. Social applications have been limited by technology and might work fine for one department but not for another. With the advent of the cloud, the integration of social collaboration solutions is easier than ever.
    The demand for enterprise social collaboration is on the rise and with good reason. With the millennials becoming an increasingly larger part of the workforce, CIOs will be forced to face enterprise social collaboration (ESC) in the future. Intelligent CIOs-who are ahead of the trend have already embraced it, leading to staggering results.
    When properly integrated, ESC solutions empower both employees and employer. It can instill the intimacy and fun of social media into work-related communications, and lead to accomplishing tasks in new and more efficient ways. Trusted partners and valued customers can also be integrated directly into the network to everyone’s mutual advantage.

    Cloud Collaboration in North America is Driven by the Adoption of Cloud Computing

    Cloud collaboration in the region is mainly driven by businesses that are adopting cloud computing to increase capacity and productivity. Companies in the region are moving beyond the public cloud and stepping into a new era of hybrid IT that combines public cloud, private cloud, and traditional IT. These organizations have implemented a hybrid cloud strategy as it is helping them to improve the way they run their business and deliver services to customers.
    As per the RightScale’s State of the Cloud Report 2018, over 80% of the North American and European companies are using a complex deployment model in the cloud, i.e., 51% of the hybrid and 21% implementing a multi-cloud strategy, with an average of five cloud providers. This has further stimulated the cloud collaboration demand. With automation trends prominent in the region, it has become increasingly important for industries to look for solutions that can offer services to reduce infrastructure costs.
    Also, the increased electronic device penetration has resulted in the high adoption of BYOD, which has forced companies to adopt cloud collaboration to address employee needs. Furthermore, the presence of prominent startups with an aggressive BYOD policy and freedom for employees has augmented the growth of the cloud collaboration market.

    Cloud Collaboration Market Provides The Following:

    Cloud Collaboration Market

