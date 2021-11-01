Cloud Collaboration Market 2019-2024 | Product Demand Status, Development, Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities, Forecast to 2024

Cloud Collaboration Market research report gives in-depth information on the Business Overview, Policy, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation Data, Market Features, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and other important aspect of the industry.

Cloud Collaboration Market Report 2019

The main objectives of the research report elaborate the overall market overview on Cloud Collaboration market dynamics, historic volume and value, robust market methodology, current & future trends, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, upstream and downstream industry chain, new technological development, cost structure, government policies & regulations, etc.

Scope of the Report:

Key Market Trends:

Demand for Enterprise Social Collaboration is on the Rise

In recent years, enterprise social collaboration(ESC) solutions have been able to connect people around the world effectively. Social applications have been limited by technology and might work fine for one department but not for another. With the advent of the cloud, the integration of social collaboration solutions is easier than ever.

The demand for enterprise social collaboration is on the rise and with good reason. With the millennials becoming an increasingly larger part of the workforce, CIOs will be forced to face enterprise social collaboration (ESC) in the future. Intelligent CIOs-who are ahead of the trend have already embraced it, leading to staggering results.

When properly integrated, ESC solutions empower both employees and employer. It can instill the intimacy and fun of social media into work-related communications, and lead to accomplishing tasks in new and more efficient ways. Trusted partners and valued customers can also be integrated directly into the network to everyone’s mutual advantage.

Cloud Collaboration in North America is Driven by the Adoption of Cloud Computing

Cloud collaboration in the region is mainly driven by businesses that are adopting cloud computing to increase capacity and productivity. Companies in the region are moving beyond the public cloud and stepping into a new era of hybrid IT that combines public cloud, private cloud, and traditional IT. These organizations have implemented a hybrid cloud strategy as it is helping them to improve the way they run their business and deliver services to customers.

As per the RightScale’s State of the Cloud Report 2018, over 80% of the North American and European companies are using a complex deployment model in the cloud, i.e., 51% of the hybrid and 21% implementing a multi-cloud strategy, with an average of five cloud providers. This has further stimulated the cloud collaboration demand. With automation trends prominent in the region, it has become increasingly important for industries to look for solutions that can offer services to reduce infrastructure costs.

Also, the increased electronic device penetration has resulted in the high adoption of BYOD, which has forced companies to adopt cloud collaboration to address employee needs. Furthermore, the presence of prominent startups with an aggressive BYOD policy and freedom for employees has augmented the growth of the cloud collaboration market.

Cloud Collaboration Market Provides The Following:

