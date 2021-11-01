Construction Equipment Market is anticipated to exceed $170 billion by 2024

A detailed analysis of the Construction Equipment Market is entailed in this research report. The driving forces responsible for propelling the growth graph of this vertical in addition to the regional and competitive trends are mentioned in the study. A comprehensive document comprising details about vital parameters such as the industry ecosystem analysis, market segmentation, and the vendor matrix, the Construction Equipment Market report also contains information on the pivotal industry insights for core players to look out for.

Product analysis:

Product segmentation: The report claims that the Product landscape of the Construction Equipment Market is subdivided into –

Earthmoving & Road Building Equipment

Material Handling & Cranes

Concrete Equipment

Important pointers encompassed pertaining to the Product spectrum:

Major details about the Product spectrum are provided in the report.

The study elaborates on the remuneration forecast of each of the Product categories by the end of the anticipated duration.

The market share which each of the Product segments account are mentioned in the study.

Also, the most proliferating trends that the Product spectrum is characterized by are also entailed.

Earthmoving & road building machinery market is estimated to grow at around 4% CAGR from 2018 to 2024. The growth of the equipment that can be attributed to the increasing large-scale infrastructure projects across the globe. Rapid urbanization has contributed to the demand for sophisticated machines for residential & commercial projects. The rise in the urban population has put a tension on the existing services such as road networks and public transport. Furthermore, the advent of smart concrete materials will support the concrete equipment industry over the forecast timespan. Excavators are increasingly being used for below-ground operations and surface level operations, surging their demand for building & mining activities.

Regional analysis:

Regional segmentation: The report claims that the Regional landscape of the Construction Equipment Market is subdivided into –

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

MEA

Important pointers encompassed pertaining to the Regional spectrum:

The report encompasses major details about the Regional

The target valuation that each of the sub-segments of the Regional landscape will procure by the end of the anticipate period are mentioned in the report.

The market share that these sub-segments held are also entailed in the study.

The global trends that define the Regional landscape are discussed in the report.

The construction equipment market size in Europe was over USD 30 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow owing to the increasing focus of several government organizations on the refurbishment of the existing infrastructures. The growing significance of smart connected cities will favor the industry growth in the region. In terms of residential construction, 2017 was a record year in France with 497,200 dwellings receiving authorization for the construction in 2017 and 418,900 commencing the construction. Several countries in Europe recovering from the financial crisis will provide growth opportunities for the construction equipment market growth. The government of UK is also implementing steps to support local players, who have the potential of expanding in the international markets.

Key players in the construction equipment market are Volvo Construction Equipment, Caterpillar, Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Sany Group, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Terex Corporation, Liebherr Group, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., XCMG Group, and CNH Industrial. The construction equipment market is slightly fragmented with few companies holding a dominating market share.

The Construction Equipment Market research report presents significant information on the methodology deployed to conceptualize the study in question, by means of various primary and secondary sources. The scope of the report and the elements contained in the same with respect to the growth spectrum of the Construction Equipment Market has been discussed in the study. Also mentioned in the document are details pertaining to the financial data of the companies profiled in the report, in addition to the currently prevalent price trends of the Construction Equipment Market.

