Context Aware Computing Market 2019 Analysis by Key Technologies, Market Trends, Key Companies, and Regional Forecast to 2024

Context Aware Computing Market 2019 Analysis by Key Technologies, Market Trends, Key Companies, and Regional Forecast to 2024

Press Release

Context Aware Computing

The Context Aware Computing Market report expects to give a 360-degree perspective available as far as cutting-edge innovation, key improvements, drivers, restrictions and future patterns with effect examination of these patterns available for present moment, mid-term and long term during the forecast period. Further, the report likewise covers key players profiling with point by point SWOT investigation, budgetary certainties and key improvements of items/administration from the previous three years.

The report first poses the Context Aware Computing Market basics: definitions, applications, classifications, and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and more.

Scope of the Report:

  • Context awareness is the ability of a system or system component to gather information about its environment at any given time and adopt behaviors accordingly. Contextual or context-aware computing uses software and hardware to automatically collect and analyze data to guide responses.

    There are 4 key segments covered in this Context Aware Computing Systems Market report:

    • Competitor segment
    • Product type segment
    • End-use/application segment
    • Geography segment

    Context Aware Computing Market with Key Segments:

    By Product Types: Type 1, Type 2, Type 3

    By Applications: Application 1, Application 2, Application 3

    By Key Players:

  • IBM Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Cisco Systems Inc
  • Google LLC
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • Verizon Communications Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
  • Apple Inc.
  • Intel Corp.
  • Onapsis Inc.
  • Flybits Inc.
  • Autodesk Inc.

    Market Overview:

  • The context-aware computing market was valued at USD 32.76 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 158 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 30.0% over 2019-2024. With the evolution of ubiquitous computing, which is a concept in computer science where computing is made available at any time and everywhere (due to the third wave of computing becoming popular over desktop computing) context-aware computing has also witnessed a rise in its demand.
  • Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly becoming one of the most critical aspects in both business and science, and an increasing number of leading technology companies are showing interest in AI investment. Google’s USD 400 million acquisition of DeepMind is a prime example of rising interest in acquiring AI technology.
  • Contextual awareness is the ability of computing systems to acquire, fetch, and reason the situational context, and adapt to their applications, accordingly. A context-aware system starts to collect raw, low-level contextual data, interpret the raw contextual data into high-level interpreted context, reason the interpreted context to derive implications, and adapt the application behavior, based on the implications.
  • The u-Japan Strategy in 2005, which was promoted under the leadership of Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC), describes efforts to realize this environment, where the target was to make 80% of the country’s population comfortable with ICT by 2010s and develop the ICT industry. This strategy is now being applied by various countries to gain the prominence over context-aware computing.

    Context Aware Computing Market Report Provides the Following:

    Context Aware Computing Market

    Key Market Trends:

    Consumer Electronics Segment Expected to Witness Rapid Growth

    Smartphones and tablets have moved far beyond the capability of sending text messages or making calls, and are now personal navigators, storage devices, arcades, and social hubs.
    Moreover, the evolution of smartphones and increasing computational power have enabled developers to create innovative context-aware applications, to recognize user-related social and cognitive actions, in any situation and at any location.
    A prominent example of context-aware technologies in smartphones is in the way they react to ambient light, by adjusting screen brightness for optimal readability. As this feature is available in every smartphone in the market, the growth in the sales of smartphones is poised to drive the demand for context-aware technology in consumer electronics.
    The augmented reality (AR) market offers significant opportunities, as it is expected to witness an enhanced proliferation of AI, which takes the inputs from a wearable device and combines them with personal data, to determine the current context in real-time and push relevant data to a user, in line with customer requirements.

    North America Expected to Dominate the Market

    The North American market has the presence of a majority of the market leaders, making it a forerunner in the adoption of this technology
    The region is home to top users, as well as integrators of context-aware computing technology. These include technology leaders, such as Google, e-commerce giant Amazon, financial institutions such as Visa, and telecom giants such as Verizon and AT&T, who have constantly incorporated this technology to enhance their customer service and product offerings.
    Apple, Amazon, and Google smart gadgets, such as watches and speakers, have established themselves in the North American market place. Increased integration of smart wearables to IoT devices, driven by the adoption of smart homes in the region, is expected to augment the market.

    " We also can offer a customized report to fulfill the special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well."

