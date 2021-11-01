Current Technological Advancements on Global Powered Surgical Instrument Market SWOT Analysis & Technological Innovation by Leading Industry Experts

Powered Surgical Instrument market generated $1,943 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $2,731 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025. The handpieces segment accounted for more than three-fifth of the total market share in 2017.

Powered surgical instruments are high-powered specially designed instruments that are used for performing specific or desired actions during a surgery. There are several high-powered surgical drill systems present in the market such as reamer systems, saw systems, stapler, shavers, and other handpieces, which are used during orthopedic, neuro, cardiovascular, cardiothoracic, and various other surgeries.

The global powered surgical instrument market is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases globally and growing aging population. In addition, increasing volume of surgical procedures further supplements the growth of the global market. However, pressure of reducing healthcare cost and lack of skilled personnel in the developing countries are projected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, growing medical tourism in developing countries is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Based on product, the market is segmented into handpieces, power source & controls, and accessories. Handpieces segment is further divided into drill systems, reamer systems, saw systems, stapler, shavers, and others. Power source & controls segment is further divided into batteries, electric consoles, and pneumatic regulators. Accessories segment is further divided into surgical accessories and electrical accessories. The accessories segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during forecast period due to bulk purchase, low cost, and shorter lifespan than the product.

By application, the market is classified into orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, ENT surgery, cardiovascular surgery, plastic surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, and others. The orthopedic surgery segment was the major revenue contributor in 2017 and is projected to continue this trend during the forecast period, due to the rising demand of minimally invasive surgery in orthopedics and growing aging population which in turn increases the demand of powered surgical instruments in orthopedic surgery.

North America is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period due to the highly sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rate of technologically advanced surgical tools. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, majorly due to growing medical tourism in this region.

Key Findings of the Powered Surgical Instrument Market:

Based on power source, the battery-powered instruments segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Depending on application, the cardiovascular surgery segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By product, the handpieces segment was the major revenue contributor in 2017 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

The U.S. generated the highest revenue in the global powered surgical instrument market in 2017, accounting for almost two-fifth of the global market in 2017.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the global powered surgical instrument market, namely, AlloTech Co. Ltd., Conmed Corporation, Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, adeor Medical AG, Smith & Nephew plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC.

The other players in the value chain include De Soutter Medical Ltd., GEISTER Medizintechnik GmbH, Peter Brasseler Holdings, LLC, Ruijin Medical Instrument & Device Co., Ltd., Intrauma S.p.A., and others.