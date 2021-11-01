Digital Pathology Market Global Analysis, Opportunities, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Growth Factors and Outlook to 2025

Technological Advancements in Digital Pathology

The advancement is the field of the healthcare industry is driving to the players for more research and developments for the imaging devices and the required software for the digital pathology devices. The advanced systems helps labs and hospitals to add value to the testing services as this improves the performance to influence information technology. The advanced health information technology can be deployed within pathology labs and pathology groups specifically to meet the change of patient expectations, along with this it supports the needs of physicians for optimal workflow. For instance, Aperio ePathAccess of the Leica Biosystems is software which enables sharing of the digital pathology images and case data with the experts outside the information technology network.

Top Key Players:

3D HISTECH Ltd

Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp.

Huron Digital Pathology

Leica Biosystem Nussloch GmbH

Ventana Medical System, Inc.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

Xifin, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Visiopharm

Indica Labs, Inc.

The global digital pathology market is expected to reach US$ 992.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 389.7 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.5% from 2018-2025.

Teleconsultation: Availability of Disease Diagnosis in Remote Areas

The concern of the people staying in the remote regions is for travelling to the urban areas for the diagnosis of the diseases. The follow up for the results becomes difficult but with the help of the digital pathology the gap between the patients and diagnosing centers is bridged. Digital pathology has helped patient to reduce their travelling time and the cost of the treatments. In addition, the digital pathology set up is easy to adopt in the rural labs and the hospitals. Thus these factors are driving the growth of the digital pathology market.

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period, whereas the market is expected to witness growth at a significant rate in Asia Pacific (APAC) region during the forecast period. The initiations and support by the government in China, growing cancer cases, focus by industry players in Japan, and developing healthcare infrastructure in India are likely to enhance the growth of the market during the forecast period. Thus, there is a vast potential for the digital pathology market to witness rapid growth in the coming years.

Product Insights

The digital pathology market by product is segmented into scanner, software, communication system, and storage systems. Scanner segment is poised to grow with a largest market share of ~55.5% from 2016-2025. The segment is growing due to the technological advancement that has added integrated software along with the scanners for further analysis, edit, manage and share the virtual slides. Owing to these factors, the market for scanner is anticipated to surge during the forecast period from 2016 to 2025, at a significant rate.

End User Insights

On the basis of end user, the digital pathology market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and academic and research institutes. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to have a highest CAGR of 12.8% in the forecast period. Digital pathology solution helps these companies to maintain the records and for effective workflow management of the workflow.

Strategic Insights

Product launch/update and agreements & collaborations were observed as the most adopted strategy in global digital pathology industry. Few of the product launches and agreements made by the players in the market are listed below;

2017: In February, Huron Digital Pathology launched major update to tissue scope whole slide imaging platform.

2017: In December, Visiopharm has entered an agreement with HAMAMATSU to sell their portfolio of slide scanners, co-branded as Oncotopix Scan, for clinical customers in Europe.

DIGITAL PATHOLOGY – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Scanner

Software

Communication System

Storage System

By Application

Teleconsultation

Diseases Diagnosis

Drug Discovery

Training and Education

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals

Academic and Research Institutes

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South America (SAM) Brazil



