Electronic Chemicals Industry 2019 Major Growth Drivers, Applications, Market Size, Production Cost And Forecasts 2023

Electronic Chemicals Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the global electronic chemicals market by form (solid, liquid and gaseous), by applications (semiconductor & IC, PCB and others) and by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global electronic chemicals market is expected to reach USD 63 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2016 – 2022.

The major players in global electronic chemicals market include:

Albemarle Corporation

• BASF SE

• Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

• Ashland Inc.

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Covestro AG

• The Linde Group

• Cabot Microelectronics

• AZ Electronic Materials

• Huntsman Corporation

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Netherlands

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East

Africa

On the basis of form, the global electronic chemicals market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Solid

• Liquid

• Gaseous

On the basis of applications, the global electronic chemicals market has been categorized into the following segments:

Semiconductor & IC

• PCB

• Others

On the basis of region, the global electronic chemicals market has been categorized into the following segments:

North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

…….

