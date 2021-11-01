Electronic Security System Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Top Leaders, Segmentation and Forecast 2022

Market Research Future published a research report on “Global Electronic Security System Market Research Report- Forecast 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

Market Highlights

The global electronic security systems market is poised to reach at market size of USD ~59 billion by end of year 2022 growing with ~30% CAGR. The growth in the electronic security systems market is driven by the increasing smart cities, rising incidents of security concern, improvement in network infrastructure and technologically advanced security products. Further, the rising demand for CCTV cameras & video surveillance system and investments by government in security projects are boosting the growth of the global electronic security systems market in the upcoming future. However, the factors hindering the growth of the Electronic Security System Market are privacy & security issues, high cost of electronic security systems and lack of consumer awareness.

The electronic security systems provides security solutions within work places, commercial places, shopping centers, railway stations and other public & private places. The system is also used for remote zone. They are utilized as access control systems, fire recognition, avoidance systems and attendance record systems.

This study provides an overview of the global electronic security systems market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region.

Electronic Security Systems Market

The electronic security systems market can be segmented into its type, end-users and regions. The market has various types such as access control, intrusion detection, vehicle security and video surveillance. Video surveillance systems accounted for the largest market share to help in improving the customer’s business by providing effective solutions for loss prevention, and merchandising among others. Various end-users of electronic security system comprises of healthcare, BFSI, residential and others. The healthcare, and banking & finance segment accounted for the largest market share, since it provides security solutions to monitor organizational premises and prevent unauthorized access.

Key Players

The key players of global electronic security system market report include 3D Datacom (U.S.) (Sweden), Bosch Security Systems (Germany), 3VR Security, Inc. (U.S.). (U.S.), Honeywell international Inc. (U.S.), A&B Security Group (U.S.) , Panasonic System Networks Co. Ltd (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.) , A-TEC security system, Inc. (U.S.) and others.

Market Research Future Analysis

The global electronic security system market is expected to grow significantly. The market is highly application basis. Commercial and government segment of electronic security systems globally drives the market due to high investments and security awareness. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.

North-America is the largest region for the electronic security systems market. However, Asia countries, especially China, India and Japan are expected to grow over the forecast periods. China is one of the leading manufacturer of electronic security systems thereby contributing in generating high revenue for electronic security system market. Also, growing civil infrastructure in this region boosting the overall growth of the market.

