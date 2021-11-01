Electroshock Weapons Market Global Analysis(Manufacturers,Application,Technology) & Market Overview Report 2019-2023
Electroshock Weapons Industry 2019
Description:-
This report analyzes the global electroshock weapons market by product type (direct contact weapons, directed energy weapons), by end-user (military, law enforcement), & by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global electroshock weapons market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
The major players in global electroshock weapons market include:
- Axon
• OBERON-ALPHA
• MARCH GROUP LTD.
• Safariland, LLC
• TBOTECH Safety & Security, LLC
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
On the basis of product type, the global electroshock weapons market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Direct Contact Weapons
• Directed Energy Weapons
On the basis of end user, the global electroshock weapons market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Military
• Law Enforcement
On the basis of region, the global electroshock weapons market has been categorized into the following segments:
- North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Rest of the World
