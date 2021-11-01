Elevators and Escalators Market Global Potential Growth,Share,Demand and Analysis Of Key Players Forecasts to 2023
WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Elevators and Escalators Market Global Potential Growth,Share,Demand and Analysis Of Key Players Forecasts to 2023”.
Elevators and Escalators Industry 2019
Description:-
This report analyzes the global elevators and escalators market by type (elevators, escalators, moving walkways), service (new installation, maintenance & repair), elevator technology (traction, machine room-less, hydraulic), end user and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global elevators and escalators market are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.01% during the forecast period.
The major players in global elevators and escalators market include:
- KONE Corporation (Finland)
• Sigma Elevator Company (Korea)
• Otis Elevator Company (U.S.)
• United Technologies (U.S.)
• Schindler (Switzerland)
• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
• ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany)
• FUJITEC (Japan)
• Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)
• Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
• Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation (Japan)
• Stein Ltd (Russia)
• PAPPAS Elevators (Russia)
• Gulf Elevator & Escalator Co. Ltd. (Saudi Arabia)
• Electra Ltd. (Israel)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
On the basis of type, the global elevators and escalators market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Elevators
• Escalators
• Moving Walkways
On the basis of service, the global elevators and escalators market has been categorized into the following segments:
- New Installation
• Maintenance & Repair
On the basis of elevator technology, the global elevators and escalators market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Traction
• Machine room-Less
• Hydraulic
On the basis of region, the global elevators and escalators market has been categorized into the following segments:
- North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Rest of the World
