Embedded Software Market 2023 : Global Services, Applications, Deployment Type, Regions and Opportunities

Embedded Software Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the global embedded software market by programming languages (C, C++, assembly language, java, .net), by application (consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, radio & satellite devices); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global embedded software market was valued at USD 10 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach 19 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9%.

The major players in global embedded software market include:

Enea Software AB (Sweden)

• Green Hills Software (U.S.)

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• Intel Corporation (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Advantech Industrial Computing India Pvt. Ltd (Taiwan)

• Emerson Network Power (U.S.)

• Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.)

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

• STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of programming languages, the global embedded software market has been categorized into the following segments:

• C

• C++

• Assembly Language

• Java

• .Net

On the basis of application, the global embedded software market has been categorized into the following segments:

Consumer Electronics

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Radio & Satellite Devices

