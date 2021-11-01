Embedded Software Market 2023 : Global Services, Applications, Deployment Type, Regions and Opportunities
Embedded Software Industry 2019
Description:-
This report analyzes the global embedded software market by programming languages (C, C++, assembly language, java, .net), by application (consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, radio & satellite devices); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global embedded software market was valued at USD 10 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach 19 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9%.
The major players in global embedded software market include:
- Enea Software AB (Sweden)
• Green Hills Software (U.S.)
• IBM Corporation (U.S.)
• Intel Corporation (U.S.)
• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
• Advantech Industrial Computing India Pvt. Ltd (Taiwan)
• Emerson Network Power (U.S.)
• Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.)
• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
• STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
On the basis of programming languages, the global embedded software market has been categorized into the following segments:
• C
• C++
• Assembly Language
• Java
• .Net
On the basis of application, the global embedded software market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Consumer Electronics
• Healthcare
• Automotive
• Radio & Satellite Devices
………
