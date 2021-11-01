Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Enterprise Network Equipment Market 2019-2024 | Product Demand Status, Development, Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities, Forecast to 2024

Press Release

Enterprise Network Equipment

The Enterprise Network Equipment Market report expects to give a 360-degree perspective available as far as cutting-edge innovation, key improvements, drivers, restrictions and future patterns with effect examination of these patterns available for present moment, mid-term and long term during the forecast period. Further, the report likewise covers key players profiling with point by point SWOT investigation, budgetary certainties and key improvements of items/administration from the previous three years.

The report first poses the Enterprise Network Equipment Market basics: definitions, applications, classifications, and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and more.

Scope of the Report:

  • Networking equipment combines, splits, switches, or directs packets of information along with a computer or telecommunications network. They connect devices in order to share data between them. They transport, route, switch, or process network traffic.

    There are 4 key segments covered in this Enterprise Network Equipment Systems Market report:

    • Competitor segment
    • Product type segment
    • End-use/application segment
    • Geography segment

    Enterprise Network Equipment Market with Key Segments:

    By Product Types: Type 1, Type 2, Type 3

    By Applications: Application 1, Application 2, Application 3

    By Key Players:

  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
  • Dell Inc.
  • Juniper Networks
  • Arista Networks
  • Extreme Networks
  • Palo Alto Networks
  • Fortinet
  • Check Point Software Technologies
  • New H3C
  • F5
  • *List Not Exhaustive

    Market Overview:

  • The enterprise network equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of over XX% during the forecast period (2019-2024). While the wave of incoming technology advances propagating by AI and IoT seems to dominate the headlines, there is one area of enterprise that is expected to fuel a mighty change in dynamics – which is the emerging trends in network technologies.
  • Because of all the extra value put on stable and secure networks, there is expected to be a surge in the spending on IT services. Across the globe, the economic force of IT services is growing in revenue, because even small businesses recognize the pervasive need for top-of-the-line network technology to climb to and remain at the forefront of their respective industries.
  • The adoption of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) to expand the mobile workforce is expected to offer growth opportunities to the market studied.
  • The rapidly increasing demand for network equipment is enabling vendors to provide new business and technological models that meet the demand. Most vendors are focusing on offering products and solutions that can improve the operational efficiencies of enterprises.
  • Furthermore, the implementation of protectionist policies is limiting the growth of enterprise network equipment market in the region. For instance, in 2018, the US Government imposed tariffs on the network equipment, such as modems, routers, and internet gateway imports from foreign countries.<

    Enterprise Network Equipment Market Report Provides the Following:

    Enterprise Network Equipment Market

    Key Market Trends:

    The Network Security Segment is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

    Network security serves as a strong motivator to invest in IT services. With rapid technological developments, cybercriminals are becoming craftier and more sophisticated. Also, with IT infrastructure having extended into virtual, cloud-based platforms, a lot of valuable company and client data is left vulnerable to security threats.

    Apart from implementing traditional firewalls and controlling user access, many organizations are reaching for more robust cybersecurity strategies. This creates an excellent opportunity for developers to bring new defense approaches to the table. Incorporating AI to create intuitive, efficient systems will allow businesses to use smart machine capabilities to detect threats early and use proactive strategies in defending their information.

    Due to the rapidly increasing growth of digital organizations, 76% of IT professionals state that the lack of visibility is their biggest challenge being faced in addressing network threats. Most organizations are showing importance to know what is going on with their network at all times, across all applications, users, and devices. Organizations are implementing networking and security teams to work more closely and leverage network infrastructure to extend visibility everywhere.

    North America is Expected to Have Highest Share

    North America is estimated to dominate the enterprise network equipment market, driven by the high-security spending and large presence of risk-based authentication vendors in the region. However, the market is projected to gain significant importance in Asia-Pacific owing to the growing IT sector and rapid digitalization in the region. Moreover, the region has emerging economies, such as China, India, and South Korea, which are anticipated to witness a surge in the growth of the network equipment market, due to the rising end-user base, i.e., the number of enterprises and improving technology adoption across these segments.

    Enterprise Network Equipment Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Enterprise Network Equipment Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Enterprise Network Equipment Market
    • Chapter 3: Enterprise Network Equipment Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Enterprise Network Equipment Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Enterprise Network Equipment Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Enterprise Network Equipment Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Enterprise Network Equipment Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Enterprise Network Equipment Market

