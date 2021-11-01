Explosive Growth Expected in IP Telephony Market Globally in near future | Recent Trends and Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Forecast 2025

IP telephony market accounted to US$ 25.26 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% to account for US$ 63.47 Bn by 2027.

Within this market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America holds the largest share of the total market while the areas such as Latin America and APAC are expected to show high growth along with the increasing growth in the industrial and IT sector.

The study intends to deliver an overview of IP telephony market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it evaluates the present market state of IP telephony market and forecasts the market till 2027. The report covers market dynamics affecting the IP telephony market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the IP telephony market for all geographic regions. Further, the report includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the IP telephony market along with their market strategies with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regard ing the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global IP Telephony Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Get Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100001304

Wireless access points create a wireless network addressing the needs of multiple users. Maximum enterprises adopt wireless telephones in their office environments which offer employees with high mobility. Also, the adoption of wireless devices among enterprises is high. Use of wireless devices increases employee mobility, level of complexity & maintenance, and ultimately the company’s overall efficiency. Moreover, use of wireless devices and IP phones delivers a hassle-free experience to the workforce and enhances the configuration. In addition to this, Players introduces new products to extend their IP telephony product portfolio.

Leading IP Telephony Market Players:

Avaya INC.

Mitel Networks Corporation

NEC Corporation

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Yealink Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Ascom Holding AG

Polycom, Inc.

IP Telephony Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The overall IP Telephony market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the IP Telephony market.

Buy this Complete Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100001304

Reason to Buy

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global IP Telephony Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the IP Telephony Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.