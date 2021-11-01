Fluoroscopy Systems Market Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2025

Fluoroscopy systems are used to visualize the movements of internal body fluids and structures. These procedures usually involve two main types of fluoroscopic systems – remote control system or fixed fluoroscopy systems and mobile C-arms systems. The fixed systems consist of radiolucent patient examination table with mounted tube and an imaging detector. Whereas, a C-arms system is a fluoroscopic unit which consists of X-ray source and an image detector that produces image in real time.

The growth of the global fluoroscopy systems market can be attributed to availability of improved treatment options for conditions such as, Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), deep vein thrombosis, varicose veins and other prevalent medical conditions across the globe. Additionally, integration of fluoroscopes with advanced image intensifiers and spectral shaping filter technology is likely to add novel opportunities for the global fluoroscopy systems market over the forecast period.

Top Key Companies Profiling include: General Electric Company, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens AG, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Hitachi, Ltd., ADANI, Hologic Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Carestream Health and others.

The global fluoroscopy systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The “Global Fluoroscopy Systems Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a focused global market trend. North America is expected to dominate the fluoroscopy systems market in the global arena due to growing adoption of image-guided surgeries and rapid development of healthcare infrastructure in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to show a significant growth rate over the next few years in the global fluoroscopy systems market due to growing popularity of multipurpose imaging systems and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures in the region.

On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into fixed fluoroscopy equipment and C-arms. The fixed fluoroscopy equipment segment is further segmented into Conventional Fluoroscopy Systems, Remote-Controlled Fluoroscopy Systems. The C-arms segment is also further segmented into mini C-arms and mobile C-arms. By application the market is classified as surgical applications and diagnostic applications. Based on end user, the fluoroscopy systems market is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and specialized clinics.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global fluoroscopy systems based on product, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall fluoroscopy systems market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East &Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

