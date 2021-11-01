Food Waste Management Market with Top Countries Data: Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Driving Factors, Distributors, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2027

The recent report titled “The Food Waste Management Market” and forecast to 2027 published by The Insight Partners is a focused study encompassing the market segmentation primarily based on type and application. The report investigates the key drivers leading to the growth of the Food Waste Management market during the forecast period and analyzes the factors that may hinder the market growth in the future. Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.

The food waste management market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demands for organic waste for use in the production of fertilizers and animal feed. Significant rise in global food waste coupled with the need for reducing greenhouse gas emissions further drives the growth of the food waste management market. However, management practices like combustion and incineration adversely affect the environment. This factor negatively impacts the food waste management market. Nonetheless, emerging technologies for waste disposal and need for alternate energy source play major opportunities for the food waste management market and the key players involved during the forecast period.

The global food waste management market is segmented on the basis of process, application, method, waste type, and end-user. Based on process, the market is segmented as aerobic digestion, anaerobic digestion, incineration & combustion, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as animal feed, fertilizers, bio-fuel, and power generation. The market on the basis of the method, is classified as prevention, recovery, recycling, and others. By waste type, the market is segmented as dairy products, fruits & vegetables, non-veg food, cereals, oilseeds & pulses, and others. The market on the basis of end-user is segmented as primary food producers, food manufacturers, food distributors & suppliers, food service providers, and municipalities & households.

The key market players profiled in the report are: Biffa Group Limited, Clean Harbors, Inc., Covanta Holding Corporation, REMONDIS SE & Co. KG, Republic Services, Inc., Stericycle, Inc, SUEZ SA, Veolia Environnement, Waste Connections, Waste Management, Inc.

The report features the market study across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. It includes country-wise analysis as well as the PEST analysis for these major regions. The impact of the political, economic, social, and technological factors on the market across these regions help in giving insightful knowledge of the favorable and unfavorable conditions for the major market players including manufacturers, investors, and shareholders.

The market study also covers the critical details on the positions and hold of the influence of the top ten players on the market. It provides detailed analysis of these global players covering their market share, financial statements for last three years, recent developments and product launches for the past five years, a descriptive SWOT analysis, and the competitive landscape in detail. The report intends to give readers an accurate picture of the market and its state in the coming years.