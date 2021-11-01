Functional Water Market 2019 is Projected to Exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% during the Forecast period 2023, Segmentation by Key Regions, Gross Margin, Profit, Analysis, Market Share

The data collected in the “Global Functional Water Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023)” report (Sample Copy Here) offers detailed insights on the market dynamic forces to enable informed business decision making and development strategy formulation supported on the opportunities present in the market. Functional Water Market report delivers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation, and outlook.

Functional Water Market Segmentation by Major Players:

Balance Water Company, Danone Group, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc., Function Drinks, Herbal Water, New York Spring Water, PepsiCo, San Benedetto, The Coca-Cola Co., Trimino Brands Company LLC, Unique Foods Canada, Vichy Catalan Corporation, Vitamin Well AB

Overview of Functional Water Market Report:

Market Insights

The functional water market is poised to register a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Health and wellness trends and increasing consumer demand are driving competitiveness in the market. Refreshment and taste are the major motives boosting the growth of the market.

Health and Wellness Poised to Become a Trillion Dollar Industry

Health and wellness are the new trends in the 20th and 21st century, and marketing heads have captured this trend to efficiently implement the strategies on specific products. Categories, such as digital fitness and healthy foods are high exponential growth markets. The trends of natural, clean-label and organic food are driving the market in the food sector. The growing awareness about the products consumed and buzz of weight management foods have also helped enhance the market demand.

Eye-Catching PET Bottles Gain a Majority Share in Volume

Ease of carrying and recyclability are the major factors driving the sales of PET functional waters. New packing technologies and the introduction of different shapes of bottles are enhancing the sales of the market in this category.

Europe Leads the Functional Water Market

Europe is a key region that has healthy eating habits. The consumption patterns in this region are shifting towards healthy and weight management ingredients. As functional waters contribute to the same, the region stands at the top position. However, the preference of consumers has been shifting from sugar and carbonated beverages to functional beverages. The same trend is expected to continue during the forecast period and is expected to drive the market with a CAGR of 6.2%.

Key Developments

July 2016- Uncle Matts Organic announced that their new fruit- infused organic probiotic waters which is available in stores nationwide. Offered in three refreshing citrus flavors, this functional line of water beverages combines proven and patented GanedenBC30® probiotics with cold-pressed, fresh-squeezed organic citrus juice, as well as real organic citrus peel, which contains antioxidant flavonoids. Offered in orange, lemon and grapefruit, each refreshing flavor is 10 calories or less per serving with only two grams or less of natural fruit sugar.

Competitive Landscape

Major players – BALANCE WATER COMPANY, DANONE GROUP, DR. PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP INC., FUNCTION DRINKS, HERBAL WATER, NEW YORK SPRING WATER, PEPSICO, SAN BENEDETTO, THE COCA-COLA CO., TRIMINO BRANDS COMPANY LLC, UNIQUE FOODS CANADA, VICHY CATALAN CORPORATION and VITAMIN WELL AB, among others.

