Global Database as a Service Market 2019 – 2025 – By Type, Component, Industry, Region

Report Description:

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the education sector refers to the mode of education, which makes use of information and communications technology for supporting, enhancing, and optimizing the delivery of information.

Computer Services Market is inclusive of personal computers, coupled with data communications networks and messaging servers.

In 2018, the worldwide Database as a Service market size was million US$ and it is required to achieve million US$ before the finish of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report centers around the worldwide Database as a Service status, future estimate, development opportunity, key market and key players. The investigation targets are to display the Database as a Service advancement in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Azure

Amazon

Zoho

Big Query

SimpleDB

Caspio

Kintone

IBM

Socrata

Backand

Intel

Fusioo

Matrix EDC

Novi

Zadara

Unify

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On Cloud

On Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

