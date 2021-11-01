Global IoT Insurance Market Share, Size, Growth Opportunities, Key Driven Factors, Market Scenario Forecast to 2025

A key driving factor for the growth of the market is the growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) for various insurance applications such as health, life, automobiles, travel, and agriculture sectors, among others.

APAC region to be the fastest-growing market for IoT insurance.

In 2018, the global IoT Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global IoT Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES

SAP

ORACLE

GOOGLE

MICROSOFT

CISCO SYSTEMS

ACCENTURE

VERISK ANALYTICS

CONCIRRUS

LEXISNEXIS

ZONOFF

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

P&C

Health

Life

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive & Transportation

Home & Commercial Buildings

Life & Health

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

