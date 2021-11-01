Global Surgical Robots Market: Global Industry Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2018-2025

Global surgical robots market is valued approximately USD 3.6 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.4 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Technological advancements in surgical robots and increasing need for automation in healthcare industry are some key trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of surgical robots globally.

Global surgical robots market is majorly driven by increasing funding for surgical robot researchers. According to the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons (ASCRS) in 2018, the research foundation of the ASCRS has raised funds to support research an educational program related to rectal and colon diseases. Also, the Research Foundation has awarded over 120 grants around $4 million to colorectal researchers to investigate and develop a broad spectrum of colorectal diseases and develop novel robot surgical techniques for colorectal surgery patients. Through this funding, research in Robotic Surgical Technology Grant offers an opportunity to track research interest, specifically in robotic surgical technology in the field of rectal and colon surgery. As a result, the demand & adoption of surgical robots would increase thereby, aiding the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2018-2025. However, high cost associated with surgical robotic procedures and increase in injuries are major factors that impede the growth of the surgical robots market over the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the surgical robots market is segmented into component, application and end-user. The component segment of global surgical robots market is classified into instruments & accessories, robotic systems and services of which instruments and accessories is anticipated to grow at the highest rate owing to the increased demand for consumables due to their disposable nature. Based on application segment, the global surgical robots market is classified into general surgery, gynecological surgery, orthopedic surgery urological surgery and neurosurgery of which general surgery is expected to grow with highest CAGR owing to the as surgical robots are widely used in general surgeries. The end-user segment includes hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers of which hospitals accounts for the largest contributing segment as hospitals are using these surgical robots specifically for procedures such as hysterectomy, prostatectomy, hernia repair, colon, cholecystectomy, rectal procedures, sacrocolpopexy, mitral valve repair, nephrectomy, and transoral robotic surgery.

The regional analysis of surgical robots market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America have occupied major share in the global Surgical Robots market. Various significant reasons for the dominance of North America are increasing adoption of surgical robots, development of advanced surgical robot technology and government initiatives promoting surgical robots. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to collaboration of the government with regional universities for research and development purpose along with the improving healthcare infrastructure.

The leading market players mainly include-

§ Intuitive Surgical

§ Stryker

§ Mazor Robotics

§ Smith & Nephew

§ Renishaw

§ Medrobotics

§ Transenterix

§ Think Surgical (Subsidiary of Curexo Technology)

§ MedTech

§ Hansen Medical

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

§ Instruments & Accessories

§ Robotic Systems

§ Services

By Application:

§ General Surgery

§ Gynecological Surgery

§ Orthopaedic Surgery

§ Urological Surgery

§ Neurosurgery

By End-user:

§ Hospitals

§ Ambulatory Surgical Centres

By Regions:

§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

o ROE

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o ROAPEC

§ LAMEA

o Brazil

o Mexico

§ ROW

o Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Surgical Robots Market in Market Study:

§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

§ Third-party knowledge providers

§ Investment bankers

§ Investors

