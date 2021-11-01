Home Decor Market Outlook to 2027 Top Leading Players Kimball International, Herman Miller, Ashley Furniture Industries, Costco Wholesale

The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making. Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.

Home decor is used for making internal and external spaces attractive and functionally more useful for the residents. Improving lifestyles and growing disposable income of individuals are creating lucrative business opportunities for this market. Consumers’ preferences are shifting towards online sales channels due to the availability of a wide range of products at lower prices.

The research thoroughly establishes critical Home Decor Market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Home Decor Market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets.

Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis.

The market is analyzed based on various regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The growing number of homeowners, increasing construction in developing countries, and increase in the disposable income of individuals have influenced the home decor market positively. However, the increasing cost of raw material might affect the growth of the home decor market. Increasing urbanization and growing demand for home décor products for renovation are creating opportunities for the companies operating in the home décor market to gain a broad customer base and generate more revenues.

Some of the Major Players In Home Decor Market:

– Kimball International

– Herman Miller

– Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

– Costco Wholesale

– Inter IKEA Group

– Forbo International SA

– Armstrong World Industries Inc.

– Mohawk Industries Inc.

– Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

– Duresta Upholstery Ltd.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every region in the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the Home Decor Market, globally. Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies of key players present in the market.

The global home decor market is segmented on the basis of product, sales-channel, and end-user. Based on product, the market is segmented furniture, textile, floor coverings, and others. On the basis of the sales channel the market is segmented as direct sales and indirect sales. Based on the end-user the market is segmented into residential and commercial.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Home Decor Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Home Decor Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Key Insights that the report covers:

• Key drivers, restraints, and prevailing trends

• Market size, growth rate, and opportunities

• Market share and position of the top players

• PEST Analysis of the five major regions

• Detailed SWOT analysis of top 10 companies

• Recent developments and new product launches

• Major challenges faced by the market players

