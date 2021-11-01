Lab Automation in Proteomics Market 2019 is Projected to Exhibit a CAGR of 9.12% during the Forecast period 2023, Leading Manufacturers, Product types, Application, Market Sentiment, Focused Regions

The data collected in the “Global Lab Automation in Proteomics Market – Segmented By Equipment (Automated Liquid Handlers, Automated Plate Handlers) and Region – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023)” report (Sample Copy Here) offers detailed insights on the market dynamic forces to enable informed business decision making and development strategy formulation supported on the opportunities present in the market. Lab Automation in Proteomics Market report delivers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation, and outlook.

The lab automation in proteomics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.12% over the forecast period (2019 – 2023). Robotics and intelligent systems in laboratory spaces help in overcoming various critical hurdles of biological endeavors, like precision, speed, and cost. High-throughput automation has been very useful in capturing the high-quality snapshots of cellular activities. Scientists are becoming increasingly reliant on these automated systems, for finding therapeutic targets within the proteome. The need for automation has been growing in the field of proteomics with an increase in the number of larger and complex proteome data sets. Researchers in proteomics use a few automated methodologies developed for various other areas, such as functional genomics. The increasing number of new protein-focused spectroscopy instruments is a clear testament to the growing importance of the proteomics research. This trend has indeed helped to increase the market base for proteomics lab automation.

Inconsistent Nature of Technological and Process Development is Hindering Market Growth

Lab automation has been at the forefront of change in medical research because of several incremental innovations in robotics, liquid handling, and associated software solutions. Several suppliers have been adopting a smart approach to the development of lab automation tools. However, most of the laboratories are facing compatibility challenges due to the inconsistent nature of adoption and the presence of third-party subsidiaries that do not interface with the new tools. Lab automation tools require seamless interaction with IT systems for processing samples, analyzing data, and reporting observations to a centralized repository. Automation tool vendors need to work towards a pre-planned strategy for facilitating innovations and process development. Thus, the inconsistent nature of the technology is restraining the growth of the market.

Automated Plate Handlers to Grow at a Fast Pace

Automated plate handlers are used in laboratory environments, integrated through hardware and software with microplate readers. Plate handlers deliver up to 20-30 plates with integrated software which control the plate reader. The capability to operate with multiple instruments has allowed plate handlers to increase speed and capacity. With recent advancements in technology, the major players in the market have been able to develop microplate handlers with an integrated vision and dynamic learning ability that can provide the machines with an independent capability to learn from previous operations and further boost the work envelope by more than 25%. Leading enterprises in the manufacturing of the detection plates for performance monitoring and delivering precision alignments in the laboratories are investing a huge amount of money to develop robust and reliable products.

North America Holds the Largest Market Share

The market landscape in North America is extremely dynamic with a high level of merger and acquisition activities. Both manufacturers and clinical laboratories are increasingly vying for smaller specialized niche technology solutions to increase their market share. Further, the rise in the number of clinical or pre-clinical studies has increased the demand for an efficient and cost-effective solution, such as lab automation, which is required for the analysis of samples, thereby, propelling the growth of the market. Improvement in the operational efficiency at lower cost is the key factor driving the market in the North American Region.

