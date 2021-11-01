Liquid Smoke Lending Market | Key Players – Azelis S.A., B&G Foods, Inc., Baumer Foods, Inc., Besmoke, Colgin, Inc.

Liquid smoke is a widely used flavor additive in commercial barbecue sauces and marinades. It is also used in hot dogs, meat and many kinds of cheese to add a smoky flavor. It is the condensate product derived from the destructive distillation of wood. The production of liquid smoke involves the wood smoke obtained from hardwood such as hickory and oak, which is further distilled and condensed. The condensate obtained is then filtered out of any impurities in the form of soot or ash to produce liquid smoke. The acidic, as well as phenolic content of liquid smoke, is responsible for the flavor and texture of the food product. In addition, liquid smoke is also used as a color preservative, browning agent and anti-microbial agent in the food hospitality sector.

The global liquid smoke market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Based on product, the market is segmented as hickory, mesquite, applewood and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as seafood & meat, sauces, dairy, pet foods & treats and others.

The liquid smoke market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising consumer preferences for smoked sausages, salmons and other smoked food products coupled with growing number of restaurants and cafes adopting the product to enhance flavor and fragrance. Furthermore, demands for processed meat products with rising pet ownerships further fuel the growth of the liquid smoke market. However, alternatives of the product in the market and fewer health risks associated with the product consumption may hamper the growth of the liquid smoke market. Nonetheless, the market opportunity lies in the growing meat-eating population in developing countries during the forecast period.

The key liquid smoke companies include:

Azelis S.A.

B&G Foods, Inc.

Baumer Foods, Inc.

Besmoke

Colgin, Inc.

Kerry Group plc

MSK Ingredients Ltd.

Red Arrow International LLC

Redbrook Ingredient Services Ltd

Ruitenberg Ingredients B.V.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global liquid smoke market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The liquid smoke market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting liquid smoke market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the liquid smoke market in these regions.

