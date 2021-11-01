Mango Puree Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2027– Top Key players like AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Dohler GmbH, FPD Food International, Inc., Galla Foods

The reports cover key developments in the mango puree market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from mango puree market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for mango puree in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the mango puree market.

The report also includes the profiles of key mango puree companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Dohler GmbH

FPD Food International, Inc.

Galla Foods

Kiril Mischeff Limited

Mother India Farms

Newberry International Produce Ltd

Superior Foods Companies

Tree Top, Inc.

Varadaraja Foods Private Limited

The global mango puree market is segmented on the basis of nature, end-use and distribution channel. Based on nature, the market is segmented as organic and conventional. On the basis of the the end-use, the market is segmented as infant food, beverages, bakery and snacks, ice cream and yogurt, dressings & sauce and others. The market on the basis of the distribution channel, is classified as departmental stores, convenience stores, specialty stores, online retail and others.

Mango puree is prepared from thick pulp obtained from selected varieties of mango fruits. Mangoes are thermally processed, pasteurized in some cases and packed, frozen or canned to retain the maximum amount of juice and fibrous matter found naturally in the raw fruit. Mangoes are rich in vitamins, minerals, anti-oxidants and enzymes with stomach soothing properties. Mango puree is primarily used for juice and nectar preparation and also for dairy and bakery products. Besides, it finds vast applications in soft drinks in the manufacturing of carbonated beverages, syrups, energy and sports drinks.

The mango puree market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the growing popularity of juices and smoothies among the end-user segment and increasing demands from the beverage industry. Moreover, the rising demands for organic mango puree boost the mango puree market towards growth. However, high amount of carbohydrates present in the product restrict the market growth. Nonetheless, increasing product application in ice creams, flavored yogurts and baby food is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the key players involved in the mango puree market during the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global mango puree market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The mango puree market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting mango puree market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the mango puree market in these regions.

