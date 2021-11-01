Medical Bath Tubs Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2017 – 2025

Medical bath tubs are specifically designed for the patients or geriatric people with limited or no mobility. Medical baths tubs are general bath tubs fortified with additional specifications such as grab bars or grips, or sometimes lift is used to raise or lower the bath tubs according to the need. The technological advancement in medical bath tubs is witnessed in the recent years such as the addition of anti-slip floors, and showerheads, for the patients to take bath in standing position. Moreover, the variety of medical bath tubs offers ultrasound and hydrotherapy features and can be used as an alternative therapy for relieving pain and improving mobility, in specific for physiotherapy, naturopathy, and occupational therapy. The clinical evidence has shown that the thermal water baths increases collagen tissues extensibility, and reduce blood pressure and improves blood circulation by causing vasodilation. In addition, medical bath tubs also imparts hyperthermic reaction in the body resulting in both anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressive effect. The basis of these applications lies in the heat exchange of body for the therapeutic benefits.

Medical Bath Tubs Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growth of the global medical bath tubs market is primary driver by the rising patient population causing difficulties in mobility. In addition, other factors such as increasing elderly population base and high disposable income in emerging and developed economies are also impelling the growth of global medical bath tubs market. As exemplified by the estimates of Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the countries such as Japan, Germany, and India are largely occupied with geriatric population base. However, various factors such as high initial cost and lack of awareness regarding the benefits of medical bath tubs can hinder the growth of the global medical bath tubs market.

Medical Bath Tubs Market: Segmentation

The global medical bath tubs market can be segmented on the basis of technology type, product type, operation type, material type, end-user, and region.

On the basis of technology type global medical bath tubs market can be segmented as:

Hydrotherapy

Ultrasound

On the basis of product type global medical bath tubs market can be segmented as:

Walk-In Tubs

Sitz Bath Tubs

Slide-In Bath Tubs

On the basis of operation type global medical bath tubs market can be segmented as:

Electric

Manual

On the basis of material type global medical bath tubs market can be segmented as:

Steel

Acrylic

On the basis of end-user of global medical bath tubs market can be segmented as:

Hospital & Clinics

Nursing Home

Home Care

On the basis of region global medical bath tubs market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Medical Bath Tubs Market: Overview

The medical bath tubs are used since First World War and have shown consistent technological development according to the specific use and requirement. Various studies have revealed various applications for the betterment of the patients such that they are often associated with increased pain relief and well-being of patients suffering from musculoskeletal and rheumatologic diseases. In addition, medical bath tubs like sitz bath tubs are majorly used in the condition such as hemorrhoids, rectal surgeries, inflammatory bowel disorders, vagina and prostate infections, and uterine cramps to lower distress and pain in lower body parts.

Medical Bath Tubs Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, global medical bath tubs market can be segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to show the largest market share for medical bath tubs, followed by Europe, owing to the large geriatric population base in U.S alone. Moreover, high disposable income in this region is also gardening the growth of medical bath tubs market. Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the improving healthcare infrastructures and rising awareness about the benefits of physiotherapy in the countries such as China, Japan, and India. However, the regions such as Latin America and the Middle East and Africa show a steady growth during the forecast year owing to the factor such as low per capita income in these regions.

Medical Bath Tubs Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global medical bath tubs market are Aquassure Accessible Baths, Aquatic Co., Chinesport Rehabilitation and Medical Equipment s.p.a, Elysee Concept, Gainsborough Specialist Bathing, Gentinge Group, Georg Krämer Ges.m.b.H. & Co. KG, Horcher GmbH, Kingkraft, OG Wellness Technologies Co., Ltd., Ponte Giulio S.p.A., Swcorp, TR Equipment AB, Kohler Co., Thermomat Saniline s.r.l., Jacuzzi Inc., and Unbescheiden GmbH.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

