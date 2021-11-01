Medical Catheters Market 2019 by Competitive Situation, Sales, Revenue and Global Market Share of Top Manufacturers to 2024

Medical Catheters Market report benefits the businesses to well understand market opportunities and clear serious business policies. global players are growing their existence, native vendors are result it tough to contest with them, particularly concerning features such as quality, technology, and price.

Medical Catheters market report tells key information such as manufacturers, geographical regions, market size, sales, revenue, market share, price, gross margin, product/service extensions, technological innovations, M&A and growth rate.

About Medical Catheters:

Medical Catheters are tubes that can be inserted into a body cavity, vessel or duct, usually to allow for the administration of fluids, medications or gases or to drain fluids or urine from the body. Examples of some types of catheter include intravenous catheters, urinary catheters, etc.

Top Manufacturers:

Medtronic,Boston Scientific,Abbott,C. R. Bard,Cordis(Cardinal health),BBRAUN,Teleflex,Terumo,Edwards,Coloplast,Cook,Smith’s Medical,BD,Hollister,ConvaTec,WellLead,Lepu,

Geographically, market report segments world into several key regions: United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India.

Medical Catheters Market Types:

Urological Type

Intermittent Catheters

Foley Catheters

Other Urological

Enteral Feeding Type

Surgical Type

Cardiovascular Type

Other Medical Catheters Market Applications:

Surgery

Interventional Diagnosis and Treatment

Sewage and Input Scope of Reports:

North America is the largest consumer of Medical Catheters, with a consumption market share of 44% and a production market share of 40% in 2015.

The second place is Europe, following North America with the consumption market share of 29% and the production market share of 20% in 2015.

China is the important supplier of Medical Catheters. In 2015, the production revenue of Medical Catheters was more than 12% share, and the consumption was about 7.5%. So there are large numbers of Medical Catheters exporting from China.

Market is concentrated. Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott, C. R. Bard, Cordis (Cardinal health) and BBRAUN are the leaders of the industry, and hold the key technologies and patent, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry.

Although sales of Medical Catheters brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Medical Catheters field hastily.

The worldwide market for Medical Catheters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 30600 million US$ in 2024, from 21900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.