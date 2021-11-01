New Study on Cognitive Assessment Market Opportunities with Prominent Players like Quest Diagnostics, Thomas International, Brain Resource Company, Cogstate, Posit Science

The global cognitive assessment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.12% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025 and account to US$ 17.08 Bn by the year 2025.

The global cognitive assessment market is experiencing an intense growth with regards to the investments, trials being carried out and deployment for future in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise in the coming years. The market for cognitive assessment consists of some well-established players across the globe, which are currently investing huge amounts in order to deliver the most advanced service to the customers. Government funding for research & development, strategic partnerships between various technology companies, supportive policies from the Government to allow conducting cognitive tests for various purposes are anticipated to enable huge surges in the cognitive assessment market over the forecast period.

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. Cambridge Cognition Ltd.

2. Groupe SBT

3. Ortelio Ltd.

4. Thomas International Ltd.

5. Prophase, LLC

6. Cogstate Ltd.

7. ERT Clinical

8. Cognifit

9. Neurocog Trials, Inc.

10. Pearson Education

The cognitive assessment market is witnessing strong advancements in technology. Several new types of assessments are being added to the services provided by the companies. Furthermore, new technological innovations are being added to the services of the company. For instance, Cambridge Cognition Ltd. has unveiled a new wearable technology like smart watch which can be used for monitoring mental health of the patients and can be synced with the smartphone app and the data collected can be used for further treatment of the patients. Moreover, other companies in the market are highly investing in the R&D activities for further innovating new assessments and new products in the market for analysis of the cognitive diseases. This will create new opportunities in the market for the companies to increase their customer base and generating higher revenues in the coming years.

Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2025.

The overall Cognitive Assessment market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Cognitive Assessment market.

