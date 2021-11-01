Non-PVC IV Bags Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2017 – 2025

The non-PVC IV bags play a major role in the operation theater and with the increasing number of patient flow in the healthcare settings the demand for such containers is expected to propel during the forecast period. Moreover, these bags have also overcome the shortcomings of the PVC bags which often faced the problems of drug and container interaction. Therefore alternatives such as polypropylene and ethylene vinyl acetate are developed. The availability of these bags in different designs is also contributing towards the growth of the non-PVC IV bags market.

Non-PVC IV Bags Market: Drivers and Restraints

The demand for non-PVC bags is increasing gradually owing to the increasing stringent regulations in relation to the hospital acquired disease, the inproper dose delivery and also the need for innovative IV containers. The traditional IV containers lead to the interaction of drug with the packaging material and was also difficult to transport especially glass vials. All these issues were minimized with the use of non-PVC IV bags. The major use of these bags is during the targeted drug delivery and chemotherapy. The plasticizers in these containers are susceptible to interact with the drug and hence now the industry players are developing such materials which can be used to develop IV bags without plasticizers.

Non-PVC IV Bags Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the non-PVC IV bags market can be segmented as:

Single-chambered

Multi-chambered

On the basis of material, the non-PVC IV bags market can be segmented as:

Polypropylene (PP) IV Bag

Ployethylene IV Bag

Copolyester ether IV Bag

Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) IV Bag

Others

The use of EVA bags finds application in the pharmaceuticals where the products are filled aseptically and do not need to be terminally sterilized. Also, EVA bags are used where low temperatures are required.

On the basis of application, the non-PVC IV bags market can be segmented as:

Chemotherapy

Targeted Drug Delivery

Glucose injection

Sodium chloride solution

Electrolyte injection

Nutrient injection

Others

On the basis of end user the non-PVC IV bags market can be segment as

Hospitals

Clinics

Emergency Service Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Non-PVC IV Bags Market: Overview

According to the “Health Care Without Harm” there are around 80 hospitals in the U.S. who have taken step to eliminate the use of PVC. Moreover, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Sweden are countries with well-known environmental programs to cut own the use of PVC material. Moreover, with the increasing hospital acquired diseases the regulatory bodies have now focused their attention on the quality of care and hence the use of the non-PVC IV bags is also increasing.

Non-PVC IV Bags Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, non-PVC IV bags market has been divided into five regions including North- America, Asia- Pacific, Middle-East & Africa, Latin America and Europe. North America is the dominating region with the number of players initiating newer developments towards bringing in more efficient IV bags. Moreover, there are many academic universities receiving research grants to develop new product alternatives. Market players such as Fresenius Kabi deliver their product in non-PVC IV bag. The company’s anti-infective Moxifloxacin Injection comes in in Freeflex bags.

Non-PVC IV Bags Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the non-PVC IV bags market participants are Renolit, Kraton Corporation, Shanghai Solve Care Co., Ltd., Shanghai Xin Gen Eco-Technologies Co., Ltd, PolyCine GmbH, Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec Co., Ltd, Cryovac Inc. (Sealed Air), Angiplast Pvt. Ltd., Baxter, B.Braun,Kelun Group, Beijing Double Crane, Fresenius Group, Otsuka, Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Huaren Pharmaceutical.

