Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2016-2022
Introduction
The Global Patient Monitoring Equipment market is a fast growing market owing to the demand for after surgery care and service and monitoring of aging population. The vital parameters of the patient are continuously monitored using these monitoring equipment. The information is shown on a CRT, LED or LCD screen as information channels along the time axis. The showed values are calculated parameters relying on the most extreme, least and normal values. The market is expected to reach $27.5 Billion by the end of the forecasted period with a CAGR of 5.8%.
End-user/Technology
The end users include hospitals, clinics and other healthcare providers, patients and aging people. The technology used in Patient Monitoring Equipment include mobile medicinal equipment and remote patient devices.
Market Dynamics
The market for Patient Monitoring Equipment Market is exponentially increasing. The major drivers behind this is the rise in pollution and advancement of technology. The rise in pollution and impurities has increased the population with chronic diseases. The advancement in technology has increased aging population. This has led to increase in demand for home based monitoring devices and need to curtail average healthcare expenditure.
Regional/Geographic Analysis
The major regions for Patient Monitoring Equipment Market are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.
Opportunities
Currently, there are stringent regulatory framework and no proper reimbursement policies. This causes the healthcare industry professionals to be hesitant towards Patient Monitoring Equipment Market. The major growth opportunity thus lies in improving the regulatory frameworks and more advancement in mobile Monitoring Equipment.
Key Players
The key players in the Global Patient Monitoring Equipment Market are CR Bard, Cardiocom, GE Healthcare, Covidien, Honeywell Med, InTechnology and Infinium Medical.
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage