Pigments Market Overview, Dynamics, Forecast and Supply Demand 2019-2027

Global Pigments Market with Chemicals & Materials Category is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period 2019-2027. The Research begins with the Overview of Global Pigments Market analyzing industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream buyers. The Research also provide Information about manufacturers, market competition, cost, market effect factors with market forecast (2019-2027). This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly.

BASF SE

Cabot Corporation

Clariant

DIC CORPORATION

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Flint Group

Heubach GmbH

Huntsman International LLC

KRONOS Worldwide, Inc.

LANXESS

The global pigments market is segmented on the basis of type, color, and application. On the basis of type, the pigments market is segmented into organic pigments and inorganic pigments. The organic pigments segment is further bifurcated into azo pigments, phthalocyanine pigments, quinacridone pigments, and high performance. Likewise, the inorganic pigments are further classified into iron oxide, carbon black, titanium dioxide, cadmium pigments, and chromium oxide. The pigments market on the basis of color is classified into red, yellow, orange, brown, phthalocyanine blue and green. Based on application, the pigments market is segmented into paints & coatings, plastics, constructions, paper & specialty, printing inks and others.

The reports cover key developments in the Pigments market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Pigments market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Pigments in the global market.

The report analyzes factors affecting Pigments market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Pigments market in these regions.

