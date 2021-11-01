Piriformis Syndrome Market 2019 to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 with Top Key Players- Novartis, Sanofi, Bayer, AstraZeneca, Teva Pharma and more…
Piriformis Syndrome Market
Piriformis syndrome is a rare neuromuscular condition that is caused when the piriformis muscle compresses the sciatic nerve. The piriformis muscle is a flat, band-like muscle located in the buttock near the upper region of the hip joint. Piriformis syndrome mostly occurs in adults and can affect individuals from any field and activity levels. The common causes of piriformis syndrome are trauma, spasms, and overuse injury. Additionally, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the piriformis syndrome is more prevalent in patients with pain in the lower back. The North American region is anticipated to dominate the market due to the existing well-established healthcare system, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing awareness about the syndrome, and rising geriatric population.
Europe is expected to hold the second largest market share in the global piriformis syndrome market. It is expected that the government support towards research and development expenditure and increasing secondary lifestyle are likely to drive the market. Moreover, the market growth in Europe is led by countries such as Germany and France.
The key players covered in this study
Novartis
Sanofi
Bayer
AstraZeneca
Teva Pharmaceuticals
Endo Pharmaceuticals
Omron Healthcare
DePuy Synthes
Miracle Stretch
Seirin Corporation
Nidd Valley Medical
The piriformis syndrome market in Asia-Pacific consists of countries, namely, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The market growth in this region is driven by the rising healthcare expenditure and growing penetration of the healthcare industry in this region.
This report focuses on the global Piriformis Syndrome status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Piriformis Syndrome development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Medication
Physical Therapy
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Piriformis Syndrome status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Piriformis Syndrome development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
