Procurement Analytics Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Procurement analytics is the process of using quantitative methods to derive actionable insights and outcomes from data. It involves the capture and use of data to support fact based decision making and gaining competitive advantage. It reports typically on what has happened in the past and creates estimate, using the predictive analytics based on historical data to guess what will happen in the future.

Scope of the Report:

The global Procurement Analytics market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach XYZmillion USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xyz% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Procurement Analytics.

Kay Players:

SAP

Oracle

SAS

Coupa Software

BRIDGEi2i

Rosslyn Data Technologies

JAGGAER

Zycus

Genpact

Proactis

BirchStreet

Tamr

Simfoni

Sievo

The global Procurement Analytics market is assessed in detail in the latest report from Wise Guy reports (WGR), which delves into the intricacies of the market and presents a comprehensive picture of the market's historical movement, present statistics, and future projections over the forecast period.

The major drivers and restraints affecting the global Procurement Analytics market are studied in the report to present a complete picture of the market to the readers. Key drivers and restraints of the market are studied in terms of their historical impact on the market and their potential to impact the market over the forecast period. The major macroeconomic and microeconomic factors affecting the development of the Procurement Analytics market are also studied in the report to provide a picture of the environment in which the market operates and how it is affected by events in its surrounding environment. Key events in the global Procurement Analytics market’s history are outlined in the report to act as case studies, focusing on the impact of a single factor on the market’s progress in certain regional or other sectors.

The competitive background of the Procurement Analytics market is also studied in the report to shed light on the major players operating in the market and the successful and unsuccessful strategies employed by these market players in order to make a mark in the market. Key tactics employed by successful companies are elaborated upon in the report to provide readers with a clear picture of what works in the Procurement Analytics market and what doesn’t. Similarly, the regional segmentation of the Procurement Analytics market is also studied extensively in the report, helping deliver a clear picture of the global market’s regional market to the readers, enabling better decision making with regards to region-specific markets.

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Procurement Analytics Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global Procurement Analytics Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Procurement Analytics by Country

6 Europe Procurement Analytics by Country

7 Asia-Pacific Procurement Analytics by Country

8 South America Procurement Analytics by Country

9 Middle East and Africa Procurement Analytics by Countries

10 Global Procurement Analytics Market Segment by Type

11 Global Procurement Analytics Market Segment by Application

12 Procurement Analytics Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

