Significant Growth Foreseen by Xerostomia (Dry Mouth) Treatment Market During 2017 – 2025

Xerostomia, commonly known as dry mouth, is defined as a condition resulting in the limited production of saliva or alteration in the saliva quality to retain the mouth wet. Xerostomia is normally caused due to a variety of factors such as side-effects from medication, dehydration, surgery, mouth bleeding, smoking, and irradiation of neck and head. The xerostomia is not classified as a disease but as symptoms of variable disorders. Xerostomia is potent in geriatric population affecting more than 20% of the elderly individuals, and are often associated or not with the functionality of salivary glands. Xerostomia is majorly coupled with the other disorders such as burning sensation, verbal difficulties and gulping, sore throat, and hoarseness. If remain untreated, they result in oral pH decrease and increase the probability of developing plaque and dental caries. The condition of xerostomia can be managed through self-care, intake of artificial saliva or saliva substitutes such as carboxymethyl, mucopolysaccharides solutions, and others, and other medication involves saliva stimulants such as pilocarpine, cevimeline, and many others. In addition, the most common cause of xerostomia is Sjogren’s syndrome, HIV and cancer patients.

Xerostomia (Dry Mouth) Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growth of xerostomia is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of the associated diseases, and the most common is Sjogren’s syndrome. According to the estimates of American College of Rheumatology, approximately 3.1 million are suffering from Sjogren’s syndrome out of 4 million individuals. However, the xerostomia treatment market can be hampered by the factor such as lack of awareness among the people of developing and under developed economies owing to the fact, xerostomia is can consider as general or minor disorders. The other factor impeding the growth of xerostomia treatment market is non-availability of the effective treatment. As exemplified by The Cochrane Collaboration research, in 2011, that there is no strong evidence supporting the optimum effectiveness for the treatment of xerostomia.

Xerostomia (Dry Mouth) Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global xerostomia treatment market can be segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region.

On the basis of product type global xerostomia treatment market can be segmented as:

Artificial Saliva

Salivary Stimulants

Saliva Substitutes

Drugs

Salivary Pens

Others

On the basis of distribution channel global xerostomia treatment market can be segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drugs Stores

On the basis of region global xerostomia treatment market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Xerostomia (Dry Mouth) Treatment Market: Overview

Xerostomia treatment market is expected to show a tremendous growth during the forecast period. Xerostomia can be caused due to toxicity during chemotherapy, adverse drug reactions, diabetes, infections, hormonal alterations and autoimmune disorders resulting in triggering complications in the tasting, communication, mastication, and gulping. In addition, increases the chances of causing tooth decay, demineralization and sensitivity, and oral infections. Xerostomia treatment market is primarily driven by the easy availability of medication and its cost effectiveness. Consistent product launching by the various player also impels the growth of xerostomia market. For instance, Forward Science LLC, in February 2016, launched the product named, SalivaMax for the treatment of xerostomia and can be used in cancer therapies.

Xerostomia (Dry Mouth) Treatment Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, global xerostomia treatment market can be segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is most attractive xerostomia treatment market followed by Europe owing to better and increasing healthcare infrastructure and facilities, easy availability of treatment options, and favorable reimbursement policies. Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising number of geriatric population base in countries like Japan, China, and India. However, the regions such as Latin America and Middle East and Africa show a stagnant growth during the forecast year due to the lack of awareness among the people and scarcity of skilled professionals to avail the proper treatment options.

Xerostomia (Dry Mouth) Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global xerostomia treatment are Eisai Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dentaid, EUSA Pharma, Forward Science, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Mission Pharmacal Company, OraHealth Inc., OraPharma, Inc. (A subsidary of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.), Parnell Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Saliwell Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of APAC)

Middle East and Africa (Rest of MEA, S. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

