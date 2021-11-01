Supply Chain As A Service Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019 – 2023 | Accenture, CEVA Logistics, DHL International GmbH, FedEx Corporation, GEODIS, Kuehne+Nagel, TATA Consultancy Services Limited
Supply Chain As A Service Global Market Report 2019-2023
Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) refers to outsourcing of supply chain management functions to a service provider. The services provided thus include, warehouse management, logistics management, order management, and other functions including supplier and vendor management.
This Report covers the Major Players' data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Accenture, CEVA Logistics, DHL International GmbH, FedEx Corporation, GEODIS, Kuehne+Nagel, TATA Consultancy Services Limited, United Parcel Service, XPO Logistics, Inc., Zensar Technologies Ltd.
Product Type Segmentation
Solutions
Services
Industry Segmentation
Order Management
Warehouse Management
Logistics Management
Others
Table of Content:
Section 1 Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Definition
Section 2 Global Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Major Player Share and Market Overview
Section 3 Major Player Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Business Introduction
Section 4 Global Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Segmentation (Region Level)
Section 5 Global Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Segmentation (Type Level)
Section 6 Global Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
Section 7 Global Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
Section 8 Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Forecast 2018-2023
Section 9 Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Segmentation Type
Section 10 Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Segmentation Industry
Section 11 Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Cost Analysis
