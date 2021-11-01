System in Package (SiP) Technology Market: Global Demand, Growth Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

SiP is a packaging technology, which contains multiple die in a single module. It is a mixture of various integrated circuits in a compact size, which further reduces the cost to develop and assemble a printed circuit board (PCB). SiP dies can be stacked vertically or tiled horizontally with standard off-chip wire bonds or solder bumps.

In 2018, the global System in Package (SiP) Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global System in Package (SiP) Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the System in Package (SiP) Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amkor Technology

Fujitsu

Toshiba Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology

ChipMOS Technologies

Powertech Technologies

ASE Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

2-D IC Packaging

2.5-D IC Packaging

3-D IC Packaging

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Telecommunication

Industrial System

Aerospace & Defense

Others (Traction & Medical)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global System in Package (SiP) Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the System in Package (SiP) Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 2-D IC Packaging

1.4.3 2.5-D IC Packaging

1.4.4 3-D IC Packaging

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Consumer Electronics

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Telecommunication

1.5.5 Industrial System

1.5.6 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.7 Others (Traction & Medical)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Size

2.2 System in Package (SiP) Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 System in Package (SiP) Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players System in Package (SiP) Technology Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into System in Package (SiP) Technology Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 System in Package (SiP) Technology Key Players in United States

5.3 United States System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Size by Type

5.4 United States System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 System in Package (SiP) Technology Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe System in Package (SiP) Technology Market Size by Application

……Continued

