United States High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station Market Report 2018
In this report, the United States High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:
The West
Southwest
The Middle Atlantic
New England
The South
The Midwest
with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).
United States High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station market competition by top manufacturers/players, with High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Converter Station sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
ABB
GE
Siemens
Toshiba
Mitsubishi
Bhel
NR Electric
China Xian XD Power System
C-Epri Power Engineering Company
XJ Electric
Hyosung
LSIS
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
By Configuration
Monopolar
Bi-Polar
Back-to-Back
Multi-Terminal
By Technology
LCC
VSC
By Power Rating
Below 500 MW
>5001000 MW
>1,0001,500 MW
>1,5002,000 MW
Above 2,000 MW
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Power Industry
Powering Island and Remote Loads
Interconnecting Networks
Oil & Gas
Others
