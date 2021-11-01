Volumetric Video Market Growth Report and Outlook to 2027 – 8i Limited Facebook, Google, Holoxica Limited, Intel Corporation

The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making. Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.

Volumetric video captures an object/location that can be 3D or 2D object and moving or static. For static, it is done using imaging, and for moving 3D objects, it requires motion sensing techniques. Imaging of 3D or a 2D object is done by using in-depth sensors, which can be directly scanned through 360-degree cameras or directly be placed at the body of the object.

The research thoroughly establishes critical Volumetric Video Market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Volumetric Video Market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets.

Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis.

The market is analyzed based on various regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Increasing adoption in the application of volumetric video market technology in multiple end-user industries, growing demand in AR/VR application and entertainment for 3D/360 content and easy availability of content creation hardware from a different source is fueling the growth for the global volumetric video market. Increasing the need for volumetric video technology in creative advertisement and events, advanced medical imaging, and image-guided surgery provides profitable growth for the global volumetric video market.

Some of the Major Players In Volumetric Video Market:

8i Limited

Facebook, Inc.

Google, Inc.

Holoxica Limited

Intel Corporation

Lightspace Technologies

Microsoft Corporation

RealView Imaging Ltd.

The Coretec Group (3Dicon)

Voxon Photonics

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every region in the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the Volumetric Video Market, globally. Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies of key players present in the market.

The global volumetric video market is segmented on the basis of volumetric capture, and application. On the basis of volumetric capture, the volumetric video market is segmented hardware, software and services. The volumetric video market on the basis of the application is classified into sports, events and entertainment, medical, signage & advertisement, education & training and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Volumetric Video Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Volumetric Video Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Key Insights that the report covers:

• Key drivers, restraints, and prevailing trends

• Market size, growth rate, and opportunities

• Market share and position of the top players

• PEST Analysis of the five major regions

• Detailed SWOT analysis of top 10 companies

• Recent developments and new product launches

• Major challenges faced by the market players

