Mobile Printer Market is Projected to Seize a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period 2024

Global mobile printer market is expected to grow at a noteworthy CAGR of 20.1% over the forecast period. Moreover, the global mobile printer market is projected to attain significant revenue growth during the forecast period. The market is expected to expand owing to the wide scale utilization of mobile printers.

The transportation and logistics segment is expected to attain an outstanding CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, rising number of population across the globe coupled with increasing transportation activities is augmented the demand for highly advanced printing machines to print the tickets, inventory and others is projected to foster the growth of transportation and logistics segment.

Market Size and Forecast

Global mobile printer market is expected to witness robust CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period 2017-2024. The market of mobile printer has witness an invincible growth in recent years owing to growing adoption of mobile printer by various industries such as transportation and logistics, hospitality and others.

The global mobile printer market is segmented into technology, end-user and region. Further, the technology segment is sub-segmented into thermal, inject and impact. Moreover, thermal mobile printer is further divided into direct thermal and thermal transfer. Among the above segments, thermal mobile printer segment captured the biggest market in overall mobile printer market. Apart from this, logistics and transportation segment by end-users is projected to mask a considerable CAGR by 2024.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global mobile printer market in the following segments:

By Technology

Thermal Direct Thermal Thermal Transfer

Inject

Impact

By End-Users

Retail

Offices

Hospitality

Healthcare

Warehousing & Distribution

Residential

Transportation and Logistics

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Broad scale application of mobile printer in various industries such as retail, offices, hospitality, healthcare, transportation and logistics and other is impelling the growth of mobile printer market. Further, compact size and high efficiency of printing is gaining attraction among the consumers all across the globe. Additionally, these factors are raising the penetration of mobile printers in the various industries and strengthening the growth of the global mobile printer market.

Furthermore, technological advancements such as development of thermal printers are projected to bolster the growth of mobile printer market globally in the next few years. Further, thermal printers are pondered ideal for barcode printing which is also anticipated to bolster the demand for mobile printers globally.

In contrast, lack of awareness regarding portable printers is expected to negatively impact the growth of global mobile printer market.

