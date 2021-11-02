5G Chipset Market Growth analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players forecast to 2025

5G Chipset network is in the final stage of testing. The test depends on more compact arrays of small antennas. These chipsets cater data speed that is 50 to 100 times faster than the fourth generation (4G) network. These chip sets also serve as a vital infrastructure for various industries.

The key factors propelling the acceptance of 5G chipsets are rising demand for high-speed broad network and internet coverage with reduced power consumption, growing M2M/IoT connections, and growing demand for mobile data services. However, high hardware cost included in terrestrial network densification is the key challenge restraining the growth of 5G chipset market. Moreover, incorporation of the 5G services through satellite communication and strategic collaboration with the system integrator in the emergent economies is anticipated to act as significant opportunities for the 5G Chipset Market.

Some of the key players influencing the 5G chipset market are Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Qualcomm Incorporated, IBM Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Broadcom Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Anokiwave, Nokia Corporation, and Xilinx Inc. among others.

The market is segmented on the basis of IC Type into RFIC, ASIC, Cellular IC, and mmWave IC. By Operation Frequency the market is categorized into Sub-6 GHz, Between 26 and 39 GHz, Above 39 GHz. By Product the market is classified into Devices, Customer Premises Equipment, and Network Infrastructure Equipment. Further by End-User the market is divided into Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Building Automation, Industrial Automation, Consumer Electronics, Public Safety & Surveillance

It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall 5G chipset market with respect to four major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

