Battery Testing Equipment Market to Garner Significant Growth at Modest CAGR by 2027 says Extech Instruments, Megger, Midtronics, Arbin Instruments, Chauvin Arnoux, ADVANTEST Corp.

Burgeoning demand for portable devices equipped with enhanced battery life has increased the focus on delivery of efficient batteries. This in turn has increased the demand for battery testing equipment. These equipment are used for testing the integrity of a secondary battery. Most frequently these equipment are used for the testing of prismatic, coin cell, flat cell, and cylindrical rechargeable batteries.

Lead acid batteries having extended life cycle and enhanced efficiency are some of the technological advancement in the battery industry. These advancement in the recent years have resulted in increased demand for rechargeable batteries. In addition the ever increasing demand for portable devices are also contributing to the increased demand for batteries. The trend in response is expected to bolster the demand for battery testing equipment. Electrification and digitization are yet other factors driving the battery testing equipment market.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. ADVANTEST CORPORATION

2. Arbin Instruments

3. Chauvin Arnoux

4. Extech Instruments

5. Megger

6. Midtronics

7. TENMARS ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.

8. Xiamen Tmax Battery Equipments Limited

The “Global Battery Testing Equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Battery Testing Equipment industry[HN1]? with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Battery Testing Equipment market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, end user and geography. The global Battery Testing Equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Battery Testing Equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Battery Testing Equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and end user. Based product type, the market is segmented as Portable Battery Testing Equipment, Stationary Battery Testing Equipment. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as Module testing, Cell testing, and Pack Testing. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as Automotive, Electronics & Semiconductor, Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utility, and Others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Battery Testing Equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Battery Testing Equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Battery Testing Equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Battery Testing Equipment market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Battery Testing Equipment market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Battery Testing Equipment market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Battery Testing Equipment in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Battery Testing Equipment market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Battery Testing Equipment companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

