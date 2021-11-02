Chitosan Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Business Forecast 2019 To 2022

Chitosan Market Overview:

Chitosan Market is expected to grow with the CAGR 18.02 % of more than from 2018 to 2022, and with this it is predictable to cross USD 5.02 Bn by 2022.

Chitosan Market was valued at USD 2.05 bn in 2015 and is likely to reach USD 5.02 bn in 2022, expanding at CAGR of 18.02% between 2015 and 2022. Asia pacific region was the leading chitosan market with an estimated market size of 8050 MT in 2011 and is projected 15010 MT in 2015. The U.S. has represented the second largest market in 2015 and is expected to reach in bns by 2022.

Chitosan Market Key Players:

Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH (Germany)

Advanced Biopolymers AS (Norway)

T.C. Bio Corporation (China)

Nova matrix (Norway)

Agratech International, Inc. (U.S.)

Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (China)

Qingdao Yun Zhou Biochemistry Co. Ltd. (China)

Panvo Organics Pvt Ltd. (India)

Kitozyme S.A. (Belgium)

Primex ehf (Iceland)

Chitosan Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Asia Pacific has been the traditional global leader in this market and had acquired more than half of the market. Japan had played key role in the domination of Asia Pacific over the global market, as it has abundance raw material linked with early awareness regarding the benefits offered by the product. The country held majority shares in this region due to waste water applications which is a major application segment. Innovative solution in cosmetics industry in Chain and South Korea has been complementing the regional demand over the past few years for chitosan. The region will be retaining its global control due to flourishing demand offered by food, pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry.

Chitosan Market Competitive Landscape:

Chitosan Market represented moderate growth over past seven years driven by increasing penetration of new market players along with incr5esing application scope. The key industry participants listed in this market Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH, Advanced Biopolymers AS, G.T.C. Bio Corporation, Nova matrix, Agratech International, Inc., Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Qingdao Yun Zhou Biochemistry Co. Ltd., Panvo Organics Pvt Ltd., and Kitozyme S.A. Degree of competition observed industry experts in this market is identified as relatively medium.

Global chitosan market consists of large number of Tier 2 and Tier 3 companies and is highly fragmented in nature. None of the market players holds considerable market shares due to which this market is expected to undergo several numbers of merger and acquisition activities in the coming years. Easy availability of raw material linked with diverse application scope of chitosan may offer growth opportunities in the coming years for new entrants. Major applications are addressed in food and beverages industry along with cosmetics industry, thus, new market entrants are according plan their strategic alliance in respective segments.

