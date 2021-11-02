Chlor-Alkali Market 2019– Premium Insight, Industry Trends, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2022

Global Chlor-Alkali Market Overview

Chlor-alkali refers to an industrial process consisting of two chemicals, viz, chlorine and alkali, which is used for the electrolysis of sodium chloride. This technology is used to produce sodium hydroxide and chlorine, which are required in various industries. This process can be used to produce muriatic acid and potassium hydroxide as well. A total of three types of electrolytic processes are used in the production of caustic soda, and chlorine, namely, the diaphragm cell process, mercury cell process, and the membrane cell process.

Get Free Sample Request @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1966

The global chlor-alkali market is likely to register a lucrative CAGR through the forecast period, as per the latest analysis conducted by Market Research Future (MRFR). Some of these key drivers include a mushrooming demand for chlor-alkali in various end-use industries such as automotive and the construction sector and proliferated use of the same in paper, food, and pulp industries. Another factor contributing to the rapid ascension of the chlor-alkali market is the noticeable shift of various market players towards the production of chlor-alkali chemicals via the membrane cell technology.

Alternatively, some factors are posing as restraints in the chlor-alkali market during the assessment period. Stringent government regulations to ensure environment-friendly production of the chemicals are hindering market growth to a certain extent. These strict regulations are put in place owing to the harmful emissions from carbon and mercury from chlor-alkali products. Another factor refraining the market from growing includes the lack of standardization necessary for maintaining quality standards.

Market Segmentation

The global chlor-alkali market is studied by MRFR for various segmentations based on application, product, and region. Based on product, the global chlor-alkali market is segmented into caustic soda, soda ash, and chlorine gas. Soda ash is prepared through the process of Solvay, whereas caustic soda and chlorine gas are produced using the electrolysis of sodium chloride.

Based on application, the chlor-alkali market is segmented into organic chemicals, food, paper & pulp, soaps and detergents, organic chemicals, automotive, and construction. Among these, the automotive segment and the construction segment are anticipated to record significant growth owing to rising demand for chlor-alkali chemicals in these industries during the forecast period.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global chlor-alkali market is segmented, based on geography, into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Among these regional segments, Asia Pacific is anticipated to bear a dominant position in the global market for chlor-alkali market. Within Asia Pacific, China is estimated to lead the country-specific chlor-alkali market during the forecast period. Such regional domination can be credited to the rapidly growing industrialization, lower cost of raw materials, cheaper labor, and a high manufacturing rate of chlor-alkali in the country.

North America is estimated to follow Asia Pacific and garner the second largest share in the global chlor-alkali market during the assessment period. Further, Europe is observed to hold the third largest share of the global chlor-alkali market, following both Asia Pacific and North America. This can be owed to lower production levels of chlor-alkali products in the region, as compared to the production levels noted in numerous emerging economies in the Asia Pacific.

Competitive Analysis

New growth opportunities in the global chlor-alkali market have promoted many new market entrants to forge forward with full force. This has enabled a trend of solid, volume-driven growth in the chlor-alkali market during the forecast period. Market Vendors are aiming to solidify their market position and maintain their market shareholding while trying to acquire a competitive edge over their industry peers.

Some of these market giants, as profiled in the latest MRFR analysis include Tata Chemicals Ltd, Olin Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Bayer Material Sciences AG, AkzoNobel NV, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Solvay S.A., Axiall Corporation, Dow Chemicals, Nirma Limited.

Industry Update

July 2018: AkzoNobel announced its plans for the upgradation of the Rotterdam chlor-alkali plant. This upgradation by the Dutch Multinational company is focused around the introduction of a new production line for caustic soda and chlorine. This production line is likely to enable them to expand their production capacity in the foreseeable future.

Access Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/chlor-alkali-market-1966

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312