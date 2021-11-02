Defoaming Coating Additives Market to Register Stable Expansion During 2017-2025

Market Definition and Introduction

Defoaming coating additives are primary, organic chemical constituents or low surface tension liquids which are added to resins, paints and lacquers to augment their flow characteristics and help avoid the formation of a pin hole. During handling and production of industrial liquids, absorption of air can cause large bubble marks to flow in a non-ideal fashion and produce foam in the fluid which leads to non-optimal filling of production vessels. This creates problems in the filling line. The addition of defoaming coating additives nullifies the foam created, thereby mitigating the emission of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) which are unfriendly to the environment. Defoaming coating additives also enhance the quality of coatings, reduce coating cost and induce higher productivity. The main features provided by defoaming coating additives to coating products are superior dispersion stability, increased glossiness of coating products and higher resistance to stains. Defoaming coating additives find multiple applications across a wide range of sectors, such as construction, industrial, automotive, wood & furniture and other sectors. In the automotive sector, defoaming coating additives induce weight reduction, resistance to wear and tear and reinforcement of automotive parts, thereby contributing to considerable fuel savings during automobile usage.

Considering these important aspects of applications of defoaming coating additives, the study of the defoaming coating additives market becomes an important read.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the defoaming coating additives market is segmented as follows:

Mineral oil based defoaming coating additives

Silicone based defoaming coating additives

Polymer based defoaming coating additives

Water based defoaming coating additives

Vegetable oil based defoaming coating additives

On the basis of application, the defoaming coating additives market is segmented as follows:

Automotive

Industrial

Building & construction

Wood & furniture

Others

Key Trends and Drivers

There has been considerable growth in the defoaming coating additives market at a global level in recent times. This has been aided by the rapid industrialization activity. Recent trends indicate the introduction and implementation of stringent regulations and sustainability mandates for environmental safety, which have been heavily influencing the product characteristics and composition of defoaming coating additives. Besides, there has also been rising demand for clean formulations for decorative and coating requirements, which in turn, has been contributing to the growth of the global defoaming coating additives market. Also, with specific demand for low volatile organic compound (VOC) content in architectural coating types, there have been market developments in the area of architectural coatings as well, which have been influencing the growth of the defoaming coating additives market. The demand for water-based defoaming coating additives is increasing due to their cost-effectiveness. These coatings display high amounts of water in the final product even when the final composition changes according to end use.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/21988

A recent trend has been preferential use of water-based defoaming coating additives vis-à-vis solvent-based defoaming coating additives. Besides, the construction sector is driven by the significant demand rise for residential spaces in developing economies along with a demand rise for commercial spaces. Similarly, these economies, with their rising standards for living, have also been driving the automotive sector. Hence, there has been increasing demand for defoaming coating additives from the construction & automotive sectors. This has been proving to be a major driving factor for the defoaming coating additives market.

However, a potential rise in prices of raw materials used in defoaming coating additives could adversely affect their market growth, at least in the short term. Besides, in some cases, defoaming coating additives have been found to be incompatible with the medium to be defoamed. These factors could prove to be a restraint for the global defoaming coating additives market growth, to some extent.

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the defoaming coating additives market are as follows:

BASF SE

BYK Additives & Instruments

Ashland Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Dow Corning Corporation

Elementis plc

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Arkema Group

Clariant

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/21988